NHL Injuries: Sabres, Hurricanes, Oilers, Panthers, Rangers, Penguins, Sharks, and Capitals

Jourdon LaBarber: Buffalo Sabres forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel returned to the lineup last night.

Frank Seravalli: Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Frederik Andersen is out with an injury that is not believed to be long-term. He’ll be evaluated when they return home.

Craig Merz: Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid left last night’s game after his first shift with a lower-body injury. He fell awkwardly into the boards.

Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said after the game that McDavid would be heading back to Edmonton for further evaluation.

Connor McDavid will NOT return tonight after suffering what is believed to be a lower body injury from this play. pic.twitter.com/runrwN0YtU — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) October 28, 2024

Heather Engel: Florida Panthers forward Aleksander Barkov returned to the lineup last night.

Mollie Walker: New York Rangers forward Jimmy Vesey practiced in a regular jersey.

Shelly Anderson of Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Pittsburgh Penguins forward Bryan Rust is still being evaluated. He left Saturday’s game and was unable to put much weight on his right leg.

Forward Cody Glass was on the ice after missing Saturday’s game with an illness.

Forwards Matt Nieto (LTIR – knee) and Blake Lizotte (concussion – no-contact jersey) were on the ice.

Sheng Peng of SJ Hockey Now: San Jose Sharks forward Ty Dellandrea missed last night’s game with an upper-body injury. He’s listed as day-to-day.

Sharks coach Ryan Warsofsky said that forward Macklin Celebrini is skating at home and is “Progressing, still week-to-week.” Warsofsky confirmed that there haven’t been any setbacks.

Tom Gulitti: The Washington Capitals put defenseman Matt Roy on the IR with a lower-body injury.

He’s been out for weeks and is eligible to come off the IR anytime. Roy has been skating.

