NHL News: The NHL is Looking at Decentralizing the NHL Draft. A Good Idea?

Elliotte Friedman: The NHL has asked teams for their opinion on decentralizing the draft – having teams stay home and not attending the draft like the NBA and NFL.

This would likey be for the 2025 NHL draft with the outside chance for 2024.

Jeff Marek: Teams find the NHL draft and the start of free agent on July 1st is too close. Staying home would give them more time to prepare.

Pierre LeBrun: “So this stems from a conversation some governors had with Gary Bettman at last BOG meeting Oct. 4 in NYC, because the draft for next June still hasn’t been finalized (league still trying to nail down a venue in Vegas). Some govs asked Bettman why the need still to have everyone show up at the draft. Why not do like other leagues, etc, de-centralize. Bill Daly sent out memo to team presidents/GMs yesterday asking for feedback on it.”

Chris Johnston of The Athletic: The proposed new model for the draft:

“… the NHL would use a 5,000- to 10,000-seat venue and have one or two representatives from each club on hand. Prospects would be greeted by commissioner Gary Bettman and a team rep on the draft stage for a brief photo opportunity after being selected and could later be flown with their family to the club’s home city after finishing broadcast and media responsibilities.”

Thoughts from the media

Pierre LeBrun: “let me help here, Jeff:

Cup awarded by May 31

Draft mid-June

Opening of free agency June 20

You’re welcome!”

Craig Morgan: “Plenty of NHL GMs/execs like this idea. I hate it. The NHL’s everybody-in-one-place draft format is one of the most endearing & unique charms the league has to offer. Decentralized drafts are boring.”

Arpon Basu: “Instead of decentralizing, I’ve always wondered about extending the NHL draft setup to the opening day of free agency and make it a television event. You already have the entire league there, just keep the draft floor setup and run the opening day of free agency from there?”

Michael Augello: “They could move free agency to July 5, after Canada Day and July 4???”

Ryan Pike: “Legitimate dumb question for me: Where would media go? To the draft city to talk to picks? Stay at home to talk to team brass? Both?”

Shawn Simpson: “The scouts won’t like it. The positive is that it’s much easier to focus. I still think you would see just as many trades.”

Scott Wheeler: “The last three season start dates pre-pandemic were Oct. 2, 3 and 4. You get some cushion back for teams just by working to get the schedule back to that, instead of having your opening night on Oct. 10.”