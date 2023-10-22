Winnipeg Jets Make Winning A Priority To Keep Top Players

The Winnipeg Jets have been the talk of the hockey world since the offseason.

Entering the season many were wondering if the Jets were going to be trading Mark Scheifele and Connor Hellebuyck come the trade deadline. However, that is no longer the case as the Jets shocked the hockey world keeping both of them right before the season starts.

NHL News: Mark Scheifele and Connor Hellebuyck Staying in Winnipeg

We all heard what the players said at the end of last season and to begin training camp, especially Connor Hellebuyck. He was not going to sign long-term because he wanted to win a Stanley Cup. That was modified in training camp, whether it was in Winnipeg or someplace else, Hellebuyck still wanted to win.

Well, it is going to be Winnipeg for not only Hellebuyck but Scheifele as well. Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff showed both players that he was committed to icing a winner in Winnipeg and that is what changed their mind to stay.

It’s one of those things where you believe in the guys around you and you believe in the organization,” Hellebuyck said. “They’ve really shown us and reiterated that they’re here to win and they really want to win. I think that’s what me and Scheif talked about. That’s what we really want. We just want to win and when you have that belief around you it’s how you succeed. And that’s what I want to be part of.”

“Me and Connor are both very competitive and we want to win a Cup here,” Scheifele said. “We’ve had a lot of conversations with , with each other, with a lot of guys on the team and our goal is to win and obviously this is a big step.”

And that was music to Cheveldayoff’s ears.

“Both of these individuals have a unique desire to win, and both of these players want to win with the teammates they have here. That was music to my ears and music to everyone in the organization. It was an exciting day yesterday,” said Cheveldayoff.

And it was because of the work Cheveldayoff put in the offseason that was the determining factor. As NHLRumors.com has documented, the return Cheveldayoff got for Pierre-Luc Dubois really set the tone.

When you bring in players like Alex Iafallo, Gabriel Vilardi, and Rasmus Kupari, there is a different atmosphere in the locker room. There is a newfound belief in the locker room.

“I think this shows that we’re gonna win,” Hellebuyck continued. “We’re gonna do whatever it takes to win and all the guys in the locker room feel the same way.”

Are the Winnipeg Jets Asking Too Much for Connor Hellebuyck and Mark Scheifele?

Throw in the fact that Adam Lowry was named captain and the culture has changed somewhat in Winnipeg.

However, there are expectations now with the Winnipeg Jets. Those expectations are to win. Whether the results come is another story. But there is a belief around the team.

“There’s nothing I want more in this world to win the Stanley Cup for the Winnipeg Jets,” said Scheifele.

It is going to be a tall task but the organization is committed to winning and that helped these players stay. But was it the right decision? Find out next time.