NHL Injuries: Bruins, Sabres, Blackhawks, Blue Jackets, Kings, Islanders, Leafs, Utah, Canucks, and Jets

Joe McDonald: Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy missed his third consecutive game with an undisclosed injury.

Heather Engel: Buffalo Sabres forward Jiri Kulich returned to the lineup after missing the past four games with a lower-body injury.

Forward Ryan McLeod was placed on the IR on Saturday but is expected back by the end of the week.

Sabres goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen missed yesterday’s game with nagging issues suffered on Friday after a collision with Evgeni Malkin. He could be back tonight.

Charlie Roumeliotis: Chicago Blackhawks forward Jason Dickinson left yesterday’s game after blocking a shot off his arm.

Ben Pope: Blackhawks coach Anders Sorensen said that Dickinson “should be fine.”

Stefen Rosner: Columbus Blue Jackets forward Justin Danforth was activated from the IR.

Dan Greenspan: Los Angeles Kings defenseman Drew Doughty practiced yesterday for the first time since he broke his ankle on September 25th. Kings coach Jim Hiller when asked when Doughty could return to the lineup:

“You can ask that question. I don’t know when, and that’s the honest answer. But I would say this, it’s coming. It’s coming, and it’s hopefully not too far away.”

Forward Alex Laferriere is out with an upper-body injury and coach Hiller said he didn’t know when he could return.

Stefen Rosner: New York Islanders forward Hudson Fasching (upper-body) was on the ice for their optional morning skate and was in a no-contact jersey.

Stefen Rosner: Islanders defenseman Noah Dobson left in the third period after a hit from Blue Jackets Cole Sillinger. There was no update after the game.

David Alter: Toronto Maple Leafs forward Calle Jarnkrok and goaltender Anthony Stolarz were on the ice before practice. Jarnkrok’s been out all season with a sports hernia.

Dave McCarthy: Maple Leafs forward Max Pacioretty missed last night’s game with an upper-body injury. He took a puck to the side of his head on Saturday. He did finish that game.

Matt Komma: Utah Hockey Club defenseman Mikhail Sergachev missed last night’s game with an upper-body injury.

Jeff Paterson: Vancouver Canucks coach Rick Tocchet said that forward Dakota Joshua skated on his own yesterday and is getting closer to re-joining the main group.

Jeff Paterson: Canucks defenseman Noah Juulsen didn’t practice again and remains day-to-day.

Matt Komma: Winnipeg Jets forward Adam Lowry left last night’s game in the first period with an undisclosed injury. There was no update after the game.

