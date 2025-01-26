NHL Rumors: Mitch Marner, and the Rising NHL Salary Cap

Mitch Marner is not like Mikko Rantanen

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on Saturday Headlines on how the Mikko Rantanen situation is different for Mitch Marner and the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Ron MacLean: “Okay, how about Toronto and Mitch Marner seeing what happened here.”

Friedman: “So all the Leafs fans are like, how do we make this about the Leafs? So we’re going to do that. You know, they’re wondering, like, okay, Rantanen got traded. Marner, is there any comparison? No, there’s not. Marner has a full no-trade, no-move clause. Rantanen had a partial. He could not block a trade to Carolina, so the situations are not comparable.

Not all teams will be comfortable going a $100 million-plus with the rising cap

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on Saturday Headlines on how some teams may not be comfortable going to $100 million or more when the salary cap rises.

Ron McLean: “And lastly, back to Dundon, in a way, where’s the cap headed, in your opinion? And that is the reason he’d be willing to make this.

Friedman: “Well, yes, but I think this is going to be one of the more interesting fundamental conversations around the league in the next little while.

In two years, the cap is probably going to be over $100 million and there are teams that are not comfortable with that. We talked about the salary progression, now $14 million Draisaitl.

There are teams saying that we’re going to get a split. There will be teams that have no problem going $100 million and above. But there be going to be others who were like, we don’t we’re not comfortable going there. We’re going to have an internal cap.

And I think what we saw today was a message from Colorado that there’s, there going to be some teams as this cap rises the $100 million or more range, they’re not going to be comfortable with going there. And so I think it’s going to be interesting to see how this all unfolds over the next few years.”

