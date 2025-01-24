NHL Rumors: Washington Capitals, and the Winnipeg Jets

The Washington Capitals have held some talks with pending UFA goaltenders Logan Thompson and Charlie Lindgren

TSN: Washington Capitals goaltender Logan Thompson continues to roll and Pierre LeBrun says that contract extension talks have heated up and there have been some meaningful talks.

“Recent contracts by Mackenzie Blackwood, who signed for five years at $5.25 million per year with the Colorado Avalanche or Joey Daccord for five years at $5 million per year with the Seattle Kraken – those are certainly part of the discussion, perhaps Thompson is even above that, when all is said and done.”

TSN: Pierre LeBrun said that there have been some talks between the Washington Capitals and pending UFA goaltender Charlie Lindgren, as well as Thompson. The Capitals are being careful as there is some worry of disrupting their chemistry if they signed one before the other.

Winnipeg Jets GM on the trade deadline and he’s held some talks with free agents

Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg Free Press: Winnipeg Jets GM Kevin Cheveldayoff on the trade deadline and what they could be looking to do.

“I think the bigger question is the assessment of the market. Are there the right plugs to fill those holes?

“Can you make one move? Can you make two moves? Do you want to make one big move, do you want to make two other moves? And again, who’s out there. Everyone wants to say you need this. OK, if that is not out there, you may have to focus on going at it in a different direction. I think that’s where you have to have that kind of flexibility.”

The Jets have a collection of UFAs – Nikolaj Ehlers, Neal Pionk, Vladislav Namestnikov, Alex Iafallo, and Mason Appleton – and RFAs – Gabriel Vilardi, Dylan Samberg and Morgan Barron. Cheveldayoff said they have had some talks but no negotiations

