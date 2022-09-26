2022-23 Anaheim Ducks Top 10 Prospects

The next generation of Ducks prospects coming down the pipeline is a promising bunch. The departure of long-time Captain Ryan Getzlaf signals the changing of the guard to usher in a new era led by youngsters Trevor Zegras, Troy Terry, and Jamie Drysdale, all 25 years old and under and already on the Ducks roster. The addition of veteran John Klingberg on a one-year contract buys the Ducks some development time as they wait on some very promising defensive prospects.

1. Mason McTavish, C – Hamilton Bull Dogs (OHL)

Age: 19

Ht/Wt: 6-1/207

Drafted: 2021 round one, third overall by Anaheim Ducks

Simply put, McTavish had a dominant D+1 season. He began the year in the NHL and even played a few AHL games before returning to junior. He racked up 47 points in only 29 regular season games and another 29 points in 19 playoff games to lead the Bulldogs to an OHL Championship. He continued to be an impact player in the Memorial Cup with eight points and six goals in five games.

McTavish also represented Canada at the Olympics and again at the rescheduled World Juniors. It was at the WJC where he was most impressive being named MVP, best forward and leading scorer. But it was his Gold Medal game-saving play that really got people talking.

While McTavish is still eligible to return to the OHL for his fourth season, he proved he is ready to play in the NHL. The Ducks will surely miss franchise player Ryan Getzlaf, but McTavish will begin filling that void now.

2. Ollen Zellweger, LD – Everett Silvertips (WHL)

Age: 19

Ht/Wt: 5-10/175

Drafted: 2021 round two, 34th overall by Anaheim Ducks

Zellweger is looking like a second-round steal after a breakout D+1 campaign in Everett with 78 points in 55 games…he is a defenseman!!! Zellweger is rising up prospect’s rankings and the Ducks depth chart like a rocket.

His performance with McTavish at the WJC was also outstanding as he anchored Team Canada’s defense and power play scoring 11 points in seven games.

Zellweger has one more season of WHL eligibility remaining and the signing of John Klingberg to a one-year contract suggests the Ducks plan on allowing Zellweger to return for one more year of seasoning before he joins the NHL roster.

3. Pavel Mintyukov, LD – Saginaw Spirit (OHL)

Age: 18

Ht/Wt: 6-1/192

Drafted: 2022 round one, 10th overall by Anaheim Ducks

With Drysdale already on the roster, and Zellweger and Mintyukov coming down the pipe, the Ducks future blueline is in good hands. All three have dynamic offensive upside, excel at transition hockey, and can run a power play. The Russian defender did not play in 2020-21 during the pandemic as the OHL was shut down, and he did not play in Russia. Perhaps this eased the Ducks scouting staff on the “Russian factor” allowing them to make him a top ten selection at the Draft in Montreal.

Mintyukov scored 17 goals and 62 points in 67 games for Saginaw, who were a non-playoff team. Mintyukov will return for two more seasons of OHL development and the Ducks have the luxury of allowing him to season in the AHL if need be with Drysdale and Zellweger ahead of him in the system.

4. Lukas Dostal, G – San Diego Gulls (AHL)

Age: 22

Ht/Wt: 6-2/174

Drafted: 2018 round three, 85th overall by Anaheim Ducks

Dostal played in his second season in the AHL last year and was the Gulls starting goalie playing in 40 games and posting a 18-14-6 record. It was a solid season of development for him, and he even managed to pull off a goalie goal, scoring into an empty net. Dostal finished the season playing for Czechia at the World Championship as a backup.

With John Gibson signed for five more years and Anthony Stolarz penciled in as the backup, Dostal will likely only see NHL action due to injury replacement and looks to be on track to become the backup in 2023-24 unless the Ducks make a trade.

5. Jacob Perreault, RW – San Diego Gulls (AHL)

Age: 20

Ht/Wt: 5-11/192

Drafted: 2020 Round one, 27th overall by Anaheim Ducks

Perreault has had an accelerated development thanks to the Pandemic. During the OHL shutdown, he played in 27 games for the Gulls, scoring 17 points. His play was strong enough for the Ducks development staff to decide to take advantage of a loophole that allowed Perreault to play in the AHL in 2021-22, rather than return to Sarnia in the OHL.

Perreault is only 20 years old but has two seasons of pro hockey development in the AHL already in the Ducks system. It is expected that Perreault will start the 2022-23 season in the AHL again, but it is possible by the season’s end he is a regular NHL player.

6. Nathan Gaucher, C – Quebec Ramparts (QMJHL)

Age: 18

Ht/Wt: 6-3/207

Drafted: 2022 Round one, 22nd overall by Anaheim Ducks

The big, physical, two-way center is a late-born November birthday and therefore has only one season of junior eligibility remaining. He will head back to the Ramparts and look to build on his offensive game to surpass last year’s point totals of 31 goals and 57 points in 66 games. Gaucher helped Canada win the Gold Medal at the rescheduled WJC with two points in a depth role.

Expect him to have a breakout season, but his long-term upside in the NHL is likely as a third-line center that plays a good physical two-way game.

7. Drew Helleson, RD – San Diego Gulls (AHL)

Age: 21

Ht/Wt: 6-3/190

Drafted: 2019 Round two, 47th overall by Anaheim Ducks

Helleson had a breakout season in the NCAA as a junior with Boston College, scoring 25 points in 32 games. It was a significant uptick in his production and his play earned him an ELC with Anaheim.

Helleson finished the season in the AHL playing in 17 games, and he also caught the attention of USA hockey as he played for USA in the Olympics, scoring an assist in three games. The big right-shot defender will lay the full season in the AHL cutting his teeth and could be NHL ready come the 2023-24 season. He is a prospect on the rise.

8. Sasha Pastujov, LW/RW – Guelph Storm (OHL)

Age: 19

Ht/Wt: 6-1/187

Drafted: 2021 Round three, 66th overall by Anaheim Ducks

Perhaps a bit of a boom or bust potential lies with Pastujov. In his D+1 season, he was a rookie in the OHL scoring 34 goals and 76 points in 65 games on a good Guelph roster. He was also a minus -12.

Pastujov is a deceptive, quick player. He has a variety of shots in his arsenal and can score from almost anywhere. He lacks an aggressive physical element but uses the size he does have well to protect the puck. He has the upside to be a 50-goal and 100+ point scorer in his final year in junior but it remains to be seen if he will translate his offensive ability to the NHL.

9. Calle Clang, G – Rogle BK (SHL)

Age: 20

Ht/Wt: 6-2/190

Drafted: 2020 Round three, 77th overall by Pittsburgh Penguins

The principal player acquired from Pittsburgh in the Rickard Rakell trade as both Dominik Simon and Zach Aston-Reese departed as free agents. Clang played 17 SHL games as a 19-year-old backup in the SHL posting a solid 10-5- record. He was also a member of Team Sweden at the summer WJC playing in two games behind starter Jesper Wallstedt with a 2-0 record and a 1.00 GAA.

With Dostal starting in the AHL the Ducks loaned Clang back out to Rogle where he will continue to develop. Next year when Dostal graduates, count on the Ducks bringing Clang over to North America where they can have their development coaches work with him. He has starting goalie potential but is a long-term project.

10. Jackson Lacombe, LD – University of Minnesota (NCAA)

Age: 21

Ht/Wt: 6-2/201

Drafted: 2019 Round two, 39th overall by Anaheim Ducks

Lacombe has elected to return to the Golden Gophers for his senior season in pursuit of a Frozen Four Championship to go along with his Big Ten Championship and WJC Gold Medal. Lacombe will Captain the Gophers and look to lead offensively on a stacked blueline that includes Brock Faber, Ryan Johnson, Ryan Chesley, and Mike Koster. Win or lose, when the NCAA season concludes for Lacombe, the Ducks will press hard to sign him to his ELC and play the end of the season as a pro, or risk losing him as a free agent come August.

Honorable Mentions:

Pavol Regenda, LW/RW – Signed as a free agent after his breakout performances with Slovakia at the Olympics and World Championship. A physical winger with offensive upside.

Josh Lopina, C – Drafted as a 20-year-old as an NCAA freshman, finished the year as a pro. He is on the rise as a late bloomer.

Benoit-Olivier Groulx, C – Physical two-way center has a ceiling as a third-line player, but he is looking like a full-time NHL player now.

Brayden Tracey, LW – Made his pro debut with 31 points in 55 games and even earned a one-game NHL recall. More AHL development time is required.

Sam Colangelo, C/RW – His freshman season was a write-off thanks to COVID, but his sophomore season was outstanding with 27 points in 29 games with Northeastern. He likely turns pro following his junior year.

Hunter Drew, RW/D – The 23-year-old can play the wing or defense. He scored 38 points as an AHL rookie and drew 134 PIMs.

Noah Warren, RD – The Ducks first pick in the second round is a big 6-5, 225 physical defenseman, perhaps best known for his big hit on Shane Wright in the 2022 CHL Top Prospects game.

Tristan Luneau, RD – The Ducks second, second-round selection from the Gatineau Olympiques has more offensive punch than Warren as he scored 43 points in 63 games