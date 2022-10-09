2022-23 NHL preview: New York Rangers

Welcome to the 2022-23 season preview as brought to you by Betway Sports. We’ll be taking a dive into each team’s offseason and what their Stanley Cup odds are for next season from the worst odds to the best. All odds are current as of the time of writing.

New York Rangers Stanley Cup Odds: +1800

They were oh-so-close to the Cup Finals.

But when it came to it, they just couldn’t topple the dynasty Tampa Bay Lightning in the Conference Finals. It may not have been how they wanted their year to end, but boy, there are bright things on the horizon for this team

Igor Shesterkin had a massive breakout season tending the crease last year going on to win the Vezina Trophy as the best goalie in the league. Gerard Gallant looked great behind the bench in his first year and a career year from Chris Kreider helped, too.

The top-end talent is there for this team. A top-six with Kreider, Artemi Panarin, Mika Zibanejad can compete with nearly any team in the league. On the back end, Adam Fox is as good as they come and have solid talent down their back end, too.

The Rangers did lose some bodies this year. Ryan Strome and Andrew Copp walked in free agency signing big deals with the Anaheim Ducks and Detroit Red Wings, respectively. Strome was a big piece, but Copp was a depth addition at the deadline and was an unlikely candidate to be brought back. With some draft capital stowed away, they could be a big bidder at the deadline, cap notwithstanding.

Vincent Trocheck, meanwhile, left the Carolina Hurricanes in free agency and inked a seven-year deal with the Blue Shirts. That’ll help offset the loss of Strome, without a doubt.

These Rangers will run it back next year and hope for another tremendous season from Shesterkin.

Are we betting on the Rangers to win the cup? They’re worth a bet. They were two games off playing in the Stanley Cup Finals and they’re bringing back the majority of their roster. They make sense as a long shot.