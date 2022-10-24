2022-23 Top 10 Calgary Flames Prospects

The Calgary Flames are a veteran team that is a contending team for the Stanley Cup this year. The roster has only two players under 25-years-old in Adam Ruzicka and Dillon Dube. The average age is 28.61 years.

The core of the team has undergone a major overhaul in recent years from the old guard of Johnny Gaudreau, Matthew Tkachuk, Mark Giordano, Sam Bennett, and Sean Monahan to Jonathan Huberdeau, Nazem Kadri, Elias Lindholm, and arguably the best overall defense in the NHL.

Calgary’s AHL affiliate has moved closer to home as the Calgary Wranglers where the team can interchange players more easily and focus closely on player development.

The Flames draft history in the past decade is suspect. The team has only two current roster players from the past seven Drafts in Dillon Dube and Adam Ruzicka. The team has struggled to develop prospects into NHL players and have had some misses in early rounds in Tyler Parsons, Mason McDonald, Hunter Smith, Emile Poirier, and Morgan Klimchuk who were all first and second-round busts.

The future has some potential as the Flames top four prospects all have tremendous upside and the depth of the pool has potential as well.

Jakob Pelletier, LW/C – Calgary Wranglers (AHL)

Age:21

Ht/Wt: 5-9/161

Drafted: 2019 round one 26th overall by Calgary Flames

The Flames are being patient with the development of Pelletier as they feel they have a potential top-line player with him. His offensive upside is translating very well to pro hockey. He has leadership qualities, and he plays a physical game as well despite being below NHL average size.

Pelletier has a high hockey IQ, reading and anticipating plays, and this has helped him be more impactful defensively. Perhaps the only knock on his game is his foot speed, it could be better.

His AHL rookie season was impressive with 27 goals and 62 points in 66 games. He failed to make the Fames roster to start the season, but don’t be surprised if he finishes the year in the NHL.

Matt Coronato, RW/LW – Harvard University (NCAA)

Age: 19

Ht/Wt: 5-10/183

Drafted: 2021 round one 13th overall by Calgary Flames

Coronato has been very impressive as his development is trending up like a rocket. The sniper scored 48 goals in 51 games in his draft year in the USHL with the Chicago Steel leading them to a Championship while earning Forward of the Year honors. As a freshman with the Crimson in his D1 year, he continued to impress with 36 points in 34 games including 18 goals. His performance earned him a roster spot with Team USA for the 2022 WJC where he recorded seven points in five games. Coronato will return to the NCAA for his freshman season and likely finish the year in the pro ranks.

Dustin Wolf, G – Calgary Wranglers (AHL)

Age: 21

Ht/Wt: 6-0/157

Drafted: 2019 round seven 214th overall by Calgary Flames

The Flames may have a home run steal with their seventh-round selection in 2019 in Wolf. Six feet may be on the short side by today’s NHL standards for a goalie, but his record and performance are impeccable. His career WHL stats with the Everett Silvertips are an eye-popping 106-34-6 record with 24 shutouts and a 1.84 GAA and .935 SV%.

His rookie season in the AHL was outstanding, starting in 47 games with a 33-9-5 record and taking home the Goalie of the Year Award. Wolf has looked sharp in his rookie camp, and preseason games and is not only the organizations top goalie prospect but arguably the NHL’s top goalie prospect.

Connor Zary, C – Calgary Wranglers (AHL)

Age: 21

Ht/Wt: 6-0/179

Drafted: 2020 round one 24th overall by Calgary Flames

Zary’s transition to the AHL was good, but not great. The sniper posted 13 goals and 25 points in 53 games, and in 13 playoff games, he scored two more points. His shot will be his ticket to the NHL as it is his greatest asset.

His size and skating are currently below NHL average, and he will need to work on his acceleration and separation to gain more time and space to unleash his shot. Adding strength will also help him at the pro and NHL level. He will need to take a step forward as a sophomore to earn more ice time and contention for an NHL recall.

Jeremie Poirier, LD – Calgary Wranglers (AHL)

Age: 20

Ht/Wt: 6-1/190

Drafted: 2020 round three 72nd overall by Calgary Flames

Poirier wrapped up his prolific offensive junior career with a Memorial Cup Championship. The Flames third-round selection continues to be a work in progress in the defensive zone. He has improved in that department to be sure but still gets beaten on rushes and makes questionable reads in the defensive zone.

Offensively he is lethal, from breakout passes to joining or leading the rush, to running the offense from the point he creates chances and offense. Poirier will play his rookie season in the AHL and the Flames coaching staff will begin refining his game to see if they can develop an NHL player.

Rory Kerins, C/LW – Calgary Wranglers (AHL)

Age: 20

Ht/Wt: 5-10/174

Drafted: 2020 round six 174th overall by Calgary Flames

The Flames have a history of throwing late-round darts at highly skilled, undersized players. See Glenn Gawdin, Matthew Phillips, Ryan Francis, Dmitri Zavgorodny, and so on. Eventually one of these picks will hit.

Kerins had a near point per game season in his draft year. Then he did not play during the pandemic and had a breakout season when the OHL returned finishing second in the league scoring with 43 goals and 118 points in 67 games with the Soo Greyhounds. Kerins will try to carry that offensive punch into the AHL in his rookie season. He may take two, or three seasons before he is a legit NHL contender.

Jack Beck, RW/LW – Ottawa 67’s (OHL)

Age: 19

Ht/Wt: 5-11/161

Drafted: 2021 round six 168th overall by Calgary Flames

Beck is a member of the COVID casualty list. His rookie OHL season on a loaded 67’s team went widely unnoticed. His draft season was a complete loss, but he was still selected by the Flames. Their scouting paid off as he had a strong D+1 season scoring 44 points in 36 games when hockey returned. His final season in the OHL could be a breakout for Beck as he will play a key role in Ottawa and could be a player on the rise on the Calgary depth chart.

Topi Ronni, C – Tappara (Liiga)

Age: 18

Ht/Wt: 6-2/181

Drafted: 2022 round two 59th overall by Calgary Flames

The Flames second-round pick from the 2022 draft brings a little of everything but does not really have any singular outstanding quality. The Finn has size, skates well, plays a two-way game, and has offensive upside.

He is playing as a teenager in the Liiga, but with limited minutes. He played in 79 total games in his draft year between several clubs and leagues including the U18 where he scored four points in six games with Suomi. Ronni may spend a few years in his native Finland developing before he comes to North America.

William Stromgren, LW – Brynas IF (SHL)

Age: 19

Ht/Wt: 6-3/176

Drafted: 2021 round two 45th overall by Calgary Flames

The good with Stromgren is his skating, pucks skills, and hockey sense. Despite his size, he lacks any physical element to his game. But the biggest concern scouts have with him is his lack of ability to use his teammates effectively or play a team system. Perhaps a move from Rogle to Brynas will lend him the ice time and development opportunity to short up his shortcomings.

Yan Kuznetsov, LD – Calgary Wranglers (AHL)

Age: 20

Ht/Wt: 6-4/209

Drafted: 2020 round two 50th overall by Calgary Flames

The Russian defender is following a unique development path. Drafted out of the NCAA with the University of Connecticut where he played two seasons, he left the NCAA to play pro hockey. After 12 games in the AHL to start the 2021 campaign, he was assigned to the QMJHL with the Saint John Sea Dogs where he played a key role in their Memorial Cup Championship. Now back for another shot at pro hockey the rugged and physical defender will try to take the next step. His NHL upside is likely limited to a bottom-pairing physical defensive defenseman.

Honorable Mentions:

Matthew Phillips – No longer waiver exempt his time to make the NHL is running out.

Mathias-Emilio Pettersen – After two years of stagnant development he needs to take a step offensively.

Cole Schwindt – Part of the return in the Tkachuk-Huberdeau blockbuster, Schwindt had a 40 point AHL rookie season.

Martin Pospisil – The agitating winger has had trouble staying healthy. 47 gams played last year is a career high.