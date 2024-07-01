Montreal Canadiens Sign Juraj Slafkovsky to Eight-Year Extension

The Montreal Canadiens have announced that forward Juraj Slafkovsky has signed an eight-year contract extension worth $60.8 million.

The Canadiens have agreed to terms on an eight-year contract extension with forward Juraj Slafkovsky. News release ↓ #GoHabsGo https://t.co/pm5Ht1q1KP — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) July 1, 2024

Slafkovsky’s new deal carries an average annual value of $7.6 million according Elliotte Friedman.

General Manager Kent Hughes strikes again. He continues to put together a salary hierarchy in Montreal with the Canadiens’ young corps. Nick Suzuki signed an eight-year deal that has a $7.875 million AAV. Then he signed Cole Caufield to an eight-year contract with a $7.850 million AAV. Now, Slafkovsky comes in right under that at $7.6 million.

Le noyau du CH à l’attaque sous les huit millions. Nick Suzuki: 7,875 millions jusqu’en 2029-2030

Cole Caufield: 7,85 millions jusqu’en 2030-2031

Juraj Slafkovsky: 7,6 millions jusqu’en 2032-2033 — J-F Chaumont (@JFChaumontLNH) July 1, 2024

All three players were extended entering the final year of their entry-level deals. President of Hockey Operations Jeff Gorton and Hughes understand that to win in this league, you must get your stars paid, but within reason. They have done that with Suzuki, Caufield, and Slafkovsky.

The big, talented, young Slovak winger took massive strides last season with the Canadiens. After a rocky first season, his sophomore season, Slafkovsky took off into the player the Canadiens thought he would be when they drafted him first overall.

Juraj Slafkovsky has re-signed with the Montreal Canadiens to an eight-year extension with an AAV of $7.6M. This deal has a potential to be a steal in two, three years I think. Happy for Slafkovsky! pic.twitter.com/u0hET6Yhtc — Rono (@RonoAnalyst) July 1, 2024

The first overall selection from the 2022 NHL Draft had a career season recording 50 points (20 goals and 30 assists) in 82 games during the 2023-24 regular season. Slafkovsky also leads his draft class in games played with 121, goals (24), assists (36), and points (60). Again, this is just his second year in the league.

In addition, Slafkovsky ranked third on the team in goals and hits, fourth in assists and points, and first among forwards with 71 blocked shots. He also became the first player in team history to record 40 points in a single season before age 20.

The Montreal Canadiens are building a winning team again. While the progress has been slow, they are about to turn the corner. Expectations are to compete for a playoff spot this season.

The Juraj Slafkovsky extension follows the 2024 NHL Draft drafting of Ivan Demidov, Michael Hage, and Aatos Koivu.