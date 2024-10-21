Nashville Predators Have Chemistry Issues To Start the Season

The Nashville Predators improved dramatically this past off-season. GM Barry Trotz added Steven Stamkos, Jonathan Marchessault, Brady Sjkei, and Scott Wedgewood. He also extended Juuse Saros to a long-term extension. However, the start of the season is a bit concerning.

The Predators are struggling to start the season with this new group, as it appears they have lost their identity. The staple of this Nashville team has been defense, but like so many teams that add offensive players, they are trying to outscore defensive lapses.

Look, sometimes it takes time for players to adjust to a new system and coach. Just look at the Florida Panthers in 2022-23. Many people will point to the Edmonton Oilers a year ago. This group is too good not to get to the playoffs and be higher up in the Central.

While head coach Andrew Brunette is not on the hot seat just yet, this team needs to turn things around quickly. The whispers have begun.

As TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger said on Friday on TSN Montreal Radio, stated that no coaching change is on the table. It is a chemistry problem, but it needs to turn around quickly before the season is lost.

Host: “Look what a difference a couple of days can make. When last we spoke to Darren, the Oilers were winless, and now they’ve they’re on a heater. Not so much for the Nashville Predators, though. Darren Dreger, good morning.”

Darren Dreger: “Hey guys, good morning.”

Host: “I’m sure when Barry Trotz went out and made all the fireworks that he did this offseason and a 0-4 (now 0-5)start for the Preds, it was not what he had in the cards. Was it?”

Dreger: “No, I would say that’s fairly certain. But, look, here’s a guy who won a lot as an NHL head coach and now is developing his own team as he’s a general manager and recognizes that. When you change the way the Preds did in this off-season, and you add a couple of serial winners, as Trotz likes to describe Steven Stamkos and Jonathan Marchessault, you have to anticipate some growing pains, and that’s really what Andrew Brunette and the group are going through right now.

But they’re saying some things that I think would be concerning and let’s start with the players. Jonathan Marchessault basically describing the team as being fragile right now, you know? Then you hear Trotz and others talk about how they’re not committing to a structure. They’re trying to outscore their problems.

Well, it sounds a lot like the Edmonton Oilers and what they went through to start last year because they had all of that high-octane talent. Just common nature to to you lean on your top guys, but if your top guys aren’t performing, then you’re going to struggle, you’re going to lose games, and that’s what’s happening now with the Nashville Predators.

But I’m still in the camp that looks at this roster and goes, come on. I mean, they’re going to have to find the way. But Andrew Burnette fellas, I can tell you just, you know, by nature of the beast here, and most coaches are driven with a defense first sort of attitude. I mean, that’s kind of the way he played the game as well, right in the National Hockey League.

So, it’s a chemistry experiment in Nashville, but it better start to flip the other way quickly; otherwise, the Preds are going to be too deep in a hole.”

Nashville is still looking for their first win and will try to get that on Tuesday night against the Boston Bruins.