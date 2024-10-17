NHL Injuries: Avalanche, Red Wings, Kings, Rangers, Senators, Penguins, and Blues

Evan Rawal: Colorado Avalanche defenseman Devon Toews didn’t practice yesterday.

Ryan Boulding: Avalanche forward Miles Wood left last night’s game in the third period with an undisclosed injury. There was no update after the game.

Ansar Khan: Detroit Red Wings forward Vladimir Tarasenko should be able to go tonight.

Forward Christian Fischer is questionable for tonight.

Defenseman Jeff Petry remains day-to-day.

Dennis Bernstein: Los Angeles Kings goaltender Darcy Kuemper is day-to-day with a lower-body injury. They might have to put Kuemper on the IR.

Defenseman Joel Edmundson is on a family leave.

Vince Z. Mercogliano: New York Rangers forward Chris Kreider is traveling with the team.

Defenseman Ryan Lindgren has been fully cleared to return to practice but they don’t have a timetable for his return yet.

Larry Brooks: Kreider didn’t practice yesterday, He’s been sick.

Elliotte Friedman: Ottawa Senators coach Travis Green said that defenseman Artem Zub is out week-to-week with a concussion. Goaltender Linus Ullmark could play.

Matt Vensel: Pittsburgh Penguins forward Blake Lizotte (concussion) skated on his own yesterday. He’s been on the ice a couple of times according to coach Mike Sullivan and its been a “step forward” for Lizotte.

Lou Korac: St. Louis Blues defenseman Nick Leddy missed practice yesterday due to a lower-body injury and is questionable for tonight’s game.