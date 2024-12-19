NHL Injuries: Blue Jackets, Stars, Red Wings, Panthers, Wild, Flyers, Sharks, Maple Leafs and Golden Knights

Aaron Portzline: Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Dante Fabbro may have gotten lucky with a charley horse and not his knee. He was hit by Conor Geekie on Tuesday.

Aaron Portzline: Blue Jackets forward Yegor Chinakhov skated yesterday. He’s missed the past 11 games with an upper-body injury.

Jeff Svoboda: Blue Jackets defenseman Jack Johnson took a stick to the eye the other night. He was on the ice for their optional skate yesterday.

NHL Trade: Montreal Canadiens Acquire Alexandre Carrier From Nashville

Dallas Stars: The Stars placed defenseman Matt Dumba on the IR retroactive to December 8th.

Taylor Baird: Stars forward Mason Marchment left after one shift in the third. Coach Pete DeBoer said that he’s “dealing with something” and more should known today.

Detroit Red Wings: The Detroit Red Wings have activated goaltender Alex Lyon from IR.

Jameson Olive: Florida Panthers forward Aleksander Barkov was on the ice for their morning skate.

Florida Panthers: Forward Sam Bennett missed last night’s game with an illness.

Sarah McLellan: Minnesota Wild forward Yakov Trenin remains out with an upper-body injury.

Jessi Pierce: Minnesota Wild defenseman Brock Faber left last night’s game in the third period after being hit with the puck from a shot. He was getting evaluated after the game.

Dave Hogg: Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Cam York didn’t play the last half of last night’s game. The Flyers didn’t say if he was injured.

Max Miller: San Jose Sharks goaltender Vitek Vanecek will miss some time with an upper-body injury. He was hit by a puck while on the bench on Tuesday night. The Sharks have recalled Yaroslav Askarov.

NHL Trade: New York Rangers Kaapo Kakko Trade Seattle Kraken

Leafs PR: The Toronto Maple Leafs activated forward David Kampf from the LTIR.

Jesse Granger: Vegas Golden Knights forward Ivan Barbashev is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.