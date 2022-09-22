NHL Injuries: Canadiens, Flyers, Capitals, and Maple Leafs

Injured Canadiens

John Lu: As the Montreal Canadiens open training camp, the team has given an update on some injured players:

Josh Anderson is listed with an upper-body injury and is considered day to day.

Nick Suzuki is listed with a lower-body injury and will be out for two weeks.

Jack Evans is out with an upper-body injury and is listed as day-to-day. Evans is taking part in speed and conditioning skates and testing.

Joel Edmundson is out indefinitely with a lower-body injury. It is unclear if it is the same back injury that plagued him last season.

Sean Monahan is still listed on the injury report and is yet to be cleared to participate in training camp outside of conditioning drills.

Injured Flyers

Charlie O’ Connor: As training camp got underway Flyers general manager Chuck Fletcher gave updates on some injured players:

According to Fletcher, Sean Couturier is getting a second opinion on his herniated disc. Fletcher stated it was too premature to say if this injury was season-ending or career-ending for Couturier. There is optimism but he is still listed as out indefinitely.

Adam Kimelman: The news was not as good for defenceman Ryan Ellis:

According to Fletcher, Ryan Ellis‘s injury could be career-ending. He is not expected to play this season. If he did, this would be a bonus for the Flyers.

In addition, Joel Farabee has been cleared to participate in training camp, but not fully as he cannot take any contact.

Injured Capitals

Tom Gulitii: The Washington Capitals had the start of training camp today and some notable names were missing:

T.J. Oshie is not a participant in training camp on September 22nd. He underwent surgery for an upper-body injury and is being held out as a precaution. He will test later in camp. It is expected he will practice with the team tomorrow.

Carl Hagelin is not participating in testing for the Capitals as he is dealing with an unrelated issue to his eye injury. Hagelin is undergoing testing and it is unclear when he will participate in testing.

Injured Maple Leafs

Jonas Seigel: The Injuries continue to pile up for the Maple Leafs after yesterday’s news: