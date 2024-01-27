NHL Injuries: Sabres, Flames, Hurricanes, Panthers, Wild, Rangers, Kraken, Leafs, and Jets

Mike Harrington: Buffalo Sabres forward Zemgus Girgensons is day-to-day with an upper-body injury. Defenseman Mattias Samuelsson got some imaging done on his upper-body injury and they are hopeful that it’s only a day-to-day thing.

Eric Francis: Calgary Flames forward AJ Greer suffered an ankle injury on Thursday night. They don’t know if he’ll need surgery but he’s expected to be out for a considerable amount of time.

Walt Ruff: The Carolina Hurricanes activate goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov off the IR.

Jameson Olive: Florida Panthers coach Paul Maurice said that forward Nick Cousins is listed as day-to-day. He’s been cleared from concussion protocol.

Michael Russo: Not at the Minnesota Wild’s practice: Filip Gustavsson, Mats Zuccarello, Marc-Andre Fleury, Connor Dewar and Adam Raska.

Dan Rosen: New York Rangers forward Filip Chytil needed help getting off the ice during their morning skate. It was his second day back.

Vince Z. Mercogliano : “Have an update now: The fears about Chytil have been realized. Heard from a source it’s a setback directly related to his previous head injury. There’s obviously a hockey side to it, but concerns about Chytil’s well-being are at the forefront of everyone’s mind.”

: “Have an update now: The fears about Chytil have been realized. Heard from a source it’s a setback directly related to his previous head injury. There’s obviously a hockey side to it, but concerns about Chytil’s well-being are at the forefront of everyone’s mind.” Colin Stephenson: “: #NYR center Filip Chytil has suffered a setback directly related to the injury he was attempting to return from, according to a source. Though the injury has never been identified by the team, that injury is believed to be a concussion.”

Mike Benton: Seattle Kraken forward Jaden Schwartz was back on the ice.

Kate Shefte: Kraken forward Pierre-Edouard Bellemare was on their ice for their optional skate. He’s been out since December 18th.

Kate Shefte: Kraken forward Matty Beniers returned to the lineup.

Terry Koshan: Toronto Maple Leafs forward Bobby McMann will be going on the IR with an undisclosed, lingering injury.

Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said that they are awaiting word on forward Calle Jarnkrok. He left practice on Wednesday early after taking a shot off his hand.

Terry Koshan: Keefe added that there is some concern with Jarnkrok’s hand.

Sara Orlesky: Winnipeg Jets forward Gabriel Vilardi and defenseman Josh Morrissey are game-time decisions tonight.

John Lu: Morrissey said that he left Wednesday’s game after being hit with a shot in “an uncomfortable area,” and left for precautionary reason.

John Lu: Jets coach Rick Bowness said that Mark Scheifele won’t play tonight. He didn’t re-aggravate anything. They have a bye week coming up and they’re being cautious with him.