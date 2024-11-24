NHL Rumors: Could Mitch Marner Get $14 Million?

Sportsnet 590 The Fan: Nick Kypreos and Justin Bourne talking about how much Mitch Marner could get on his next contract.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Bourne: “You tell me, what do you want to see him get paid?”

Kypreos: “I don’t want to see him anything.”

Bourne: “What do you think is the number?”

Kypreos: “I think he could be worth close to Leon Draisailt.”

Bourne: “Which is $14 million.”

Kypreos: “$14 million.”

Sam McKee: “Jesus.”

Kypreos: “No Jesus. I’m telling you, I’m telling you that if you stuck him out in the market as an unrestricted free agent. I think someone’s going to come to him with between 13 and 14.”

Bourne: “That’s great. You know, I think the Leafs have messed up by letting it, you know let’s say he’s worth 12. And the Leaf said, yeah we’ll give him…”

Kypreos: “Hold on, why 12.”

Bourne: “Well because he’s probably worth about 12 because he’s.”

Kypreos: “Why? Why 12? He’s making 11 now.”

Bourne: “Because he can’t produce anything at five-on-five on his own. He can’t produce in the big games.”

Kypreos: “Oh my gosh. See, this is the narrative.”

Bourne: “These are truths. Have you followed this team?”

Kypreos: “These are the narratives that have been following him, by …”

Bourne: “By magic? Lies?”

Kypreos: “By you, and others that just say he’s not worth it. Get rid of him. He’s not worth that.”

Bourne: “I’m not saying that, I’m saying he’s not worth being the second highest paid player in the NHL.”

Kypreos: “He’s the, over the last five years, like only McDavid and maybe one other guy.”

Bourne: “Pull up the text from someone telling you what to say. What is it?”

Kypreos: “Stop it.”

Bourne: “Well, come on.”

Kypreos: “He is his third highest producing guy the last five years.”

Bourne: “I’m sure he is.”

Kypreos: “Don’t tell me he’s not up there with the rest of them.”

Bourne: “He is up there.”

Kypreos “but he’s not delivered a Stanley Cup …”

Bourne: “No, we’re talking about …”

Kypreos: “… and he hasn’t delivered in the playoffs.”

Bourne: “If he gets paid 12 and a half to $13 million or whatever number, that’s the highest paid guys in the league. You always talk about internal cap….”

Kypreos: “No it’s not. It’s going up.”

Bourne: “Matthews makes 13.5.”

Kypreos: “That’s old money. You’re talking you’re talking about old money.”

Bourne: “No one can pass anyone else internal caps in this internal culture, but the Leafs can’t have one with their, with their top guys?”

Kypreos: “But he may not. He might bypass it. And then you’re …”

Bourne: “Then they can’t.”

Kypreos: “Well, they can, but they choose not to.”

Bourne: “Right.”

Kypreos: “Not that they can’t, they choose not to.”

Bourne: “Right.”

Kypreos: “So listen, but McDavid is the number one guy in Edmonton. Edmonton thought that they were gonna get Draisaitl for 13, and he said, ‘No, the number’s 14.’ You know what happened?”

Bourne: “They gave him 14.”

Kypreos: “They gave him 14.”

Broune: “Right.”

Kypreos: “And the Leafs may be in the similar situation.”

Bourne: “Look at Leon Draisaitl’s, playoff stats. To say Mitch Marner is going to be worth what he’s making is asinine.”

Kypreos: “If he, if he goes to a conference final, or he takes him to a Stanley Cup final, then he goes to 14.”

Bourne: “Well, if he’s able to produce like Leon.”

Kypreos: “Or he can pick another team to go to, and they go, we’ll give you 13, 14.”

Bourne: “I think he’s not in Leon’s class, and there’s no statistical measure that he is in Leon’s class, not one, not any.”

Kypreos: “The stats will tell you he is. The numbers will. The production.”

Bourne: “Not in the postseason numbers. Not even close in the postseason. Like 50 percent.”

Kypreos: “Austin’s weren’t either, and neither were Willy’s. Okay, Because they’re all the same. They’re all the same.”

Bourne: “But I don’t get why you’re trying to drive his contract to a place that’s…”

Kypreos: “I’m not driving it. I’m telling you where it is.”