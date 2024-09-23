NHL News: Blackhawks, Oilers, Kings, Devils, and Golden Knights

Charlie Roumeliotis: Chicago Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson said that 2024 first-round draft pick Artyom Levshunov (foot) and goaltender Laurent Brossoit (meniscus) will about out for about four more weeks.

Derek Van Diest of NHL.com: Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane had surgery on Friday to address several issues from last season. Last week Kane said that he played through a sports hernia last season and needed procedures done to repair two torn hip adductor muscles, two hernias and two torn lower abdominal muscles.

There is not timetable on his return and GM Stan Bowman said he’ll “be out for while.”

NHL Rumors: The Stanley Cup Playoffs Format Is Changing Eventually

Zach Dooley: Los Angeles Kings forward Arthur Kaliyev will be out indefinitely after he fractured his clavicle on the second day of training camp.

James Nichols of New Jersey Hockey Now: The New Jersey Devils have been without forward Erik Haula and defenseman Brett Pesce.

Haula has been sick and Pesce has been recovering from surgery (broken femur). Haula had only been expected to miss the first day of camp but it sounds like he hasn’t started skating.

Head coach Sheldon Keefe said that Pesce is progressing and was on the ice on the weekend.

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: Vegas Golden Knights GM Kelly McCrimmon said late last week that they are working on the next steps with Robin Lehner.

“(Robin) will not be reporting to the club this year. He continues to be unfit to play. There are unique circumstances surrounding this situation that the NHL, the NHLPA and (Vegas) are working through. Collectively, we are assessing our next steps, and when we have more to say, we will.”

Bruins’ Top Four Regular Season Milestones to Follow During the 2024-25 Season

Robin Lehner put out a brief statement after McCrimmon’s comment.

“All I can say at this time is everyone knows why I couldn’t be there. I am waiting calmly for things to be sorted out.”