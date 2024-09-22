NHL Rumors: The Stanley Cup Playoffs Format Is Changing Eventually

With possible expansion on the way—and we all know it is coming—the NHL will have to change the format for the Stanley Cup Playoffs, whether they want to.

We have heard NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman talk about how he likes things the way they are, but if the League does expand to 34, maybe to 36 teams, there will be a lot of noise to add a play in the round.

No Need For The NHL To Expand the Stanley Cup Playoffs

We have heard the arguments about the season being too long and the regular season being the play-in-round. Just look at the last couple of seasons, where the last few weeks and games felt like play-in games. However, it will eventually make sense with teams rising and the NHL’s talent level so high.

Not to mention, the tiebreakers are a bit confusing. Again, everything is based on regulation and overtime wins, not shootout wins. That is an argument for another day about ending the shootout and expanding overtime.

When Dave Pagnotta of the Fourth Period joined Mick Kern and Dennis Bernstein on Sirius XM NHL Network Radio, they discussed expanding the playoffs, considering that teams like Buffalo, Ottawa, and Detroit have been close. The Red Wings tied for points last year but fell short because of tiebreakers. Montreal is on the rise, so eventually a play-in round will come.

Stanley Cup Playoffs: Should the NHL Expand its Playoff Format?

Dave Pagnotta: “I agree with you, when we get to that point, I believe. And I’ve talked to whatever I’ll say it, I’ve talked to some owners, and they believe as well that we will get to 36 now. That doesn’t mean we’re going to get to 36 in the next round of expansion. I think we’ll add two more teams, and then there’ll be a bit of a gap and whatnot, and then we’ll get to 36.

My timeframe a few years ago was 2030 in and around that range. I’m going to stick with that in terms of at least being known that we’re going to 36. We may not have 36 playing by 2030, but we’ll know that maybe in a year or two, we have that other team coming in, City X and City Y. I think when we get to that point.

100% the playoff format will be different, whether it’s a playoff round-robin or a play-in; however, I assume maybe a top team in each conference gets a bye for the first, whatever. Like, there’s so many different options.”

The argument against this will be that the season is as long as it is. But you can’t complain about the season being too long and want the playoffs to expand, too.

Bettman Still Says No on Expanded Stanley Cup Playoffs

Dennis Bernstein: “I want to say this: the same people are advocating for and wanting to expand the playoffs. They’re the same people that complain that we’re playing in late June. So you can’t have it both ways because they’re not shortening the regular season because they need the revenue. So yeah, if you want expansion, great, but then don’t come to me, then they’re still playing on July 1 or June 27 and say, Oh, the season’s too long, right? You can’t have both ways.”

With the Four-Nations Cup this season and the Olympics in 2026, the season will again run into late June. The NHL will continue to play games overseas, and if expanded playoffs are on the horizon, the question will be whether the League want to start the season earlier.

Right now, the season starts on October 4th overseas. Do they shorten the preseason and start at the end of September? Some owners are reluctant to do that, especially against the NFL and college football. However, there must be a compromise regarding how the international hockey calendar is set up.

The NHL and expanding the Stanley Cup Playoffs, especially if expansion is coming, are something to keep an eye on moving forward.