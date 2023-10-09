NHL News: Rasmus Dahlin Signs Eight-Year Extension in Buffalo
On the cusp of the start of the regular season, the Buffalo Sabres have announced they have signed defenseman Rasmus Dahlin to a new eight-year contract extension.


Dahlin’s new extension is worth $88 million and carries an annual average value of $11 million.


This was a long time coming for the Buffalo Sabres defenseman. It was reported by Andrew Peters and Craig Rivet of After the Whistle, both of whom cover the Sabres that Dahlin was close to signing an extension with the team.

The belief was it was an eight-year extension which would carry an annual average value of $10.5 million. However, the Sabres were waiting to announce it. But as training camp went on there was no announcement. Tension was growing.

There were reports that Dahlin was looking for a shorter-term extension, but in the end the Sabres got one-half of the Twin Towers signed to an eight-year extension. The AAV is about $500,000 more than Peters reported.

Rasmus Dahlin: “I love the city. I love the team. I love everything,” Dahlin said.

Dahlin was drafted number one overall in the 2018 NHL Draft and has been a foundation of the Buffalo Sabres defense ever since.

During the 2022-23 campaign, Dahlin had a career season recording 73 points (15 goals and 58 assists), while just missing four games. In his 355 career NHL regular season games, Dahlin has recorded 233 points (46 goals and 187 assists).

Dahlin has transformed into a Top 10 defenseman in the league. His offensive skill was on display last season, but it was his defensive game that really improved. Dahlin led the Sabres in blocked shots and finished second on the team in hits.

The Sabres expect a big year as they look to make the playoffs. Dahlin’s competitiveness and will to win are a big reason there is hope in Buffalo.

Now the Sabres will focus their attention toward Owen Power, the other half of the Twin Towers. He has the ability to sign an extension to keep the pair locked up through 2032.


 

 