NHL News: Rasmus Dahlin Signs Eight-Year Extension in Buffalo

On the cusp of the start of the regular season, the Buffalo Sabres have announced they have signed defenseman Rasmus Dahlin to a new eight-year contract extension.

EIGHT. MORE. YEARS. ? We have signed defenseman Rasmus Dahlin to an eight-year contract extension with an AAV of $11 million. Details: https://t.co/Ee5POD17vn pic.twitter.com/aIlymxrFmt — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) October 9, 2023



Dahlin’s new extension is worth $88 million and carries an annual average value of $11 million.

The Buffalo Sabres have signed defenseman Rasmus Dahlin to an eight-year contract extension worth $88 million ($11 million AAV). pic.twitter.com/2RPEHSVkch — Sabres PR (@SabresPR) October 9, 2023



This was a long time coming for the Buffalo Sabres defenseman. It was reported by Andrew Peters and Craig Rivet of After the Whistle, both of whom cover the Sabres that Dahlin was close to signing an extension with the team.

The belief was it was an eight-year extension which would carry an annual average value of $10.5 million. However, the Sabres were waiting to announce it. But as training camp went on there was no announcement. Tension was growing.

There were reports that Dahlin was looking for a shorter-term extension, but in the end the Sabres got one-half of the Twin Towers signed to an eight-year extension. The AAV is about $500,000 more than Peters reported.

Rasmus Dahlin: “I love the city. I love the team. I love everything,” Dahlin said.

Dahlin was drafted number one overall in the 2018 NHL Draft and has been a foundation of the Buffalo Sabres defense ever since.

During the 2022-23 campaign, Dahlin had a career season recording 73 points (15 goals and 58 assists), while just missing four games. In his 355 career NHL regular season games, Dahlin has recorded 233 points (46 goals and 187 assists).

Here we go! The Buffalo Sabres have re-signed Rasmus Dahlin to an eight-year extension with an AAV of $11M. This is fair deal for both sides in our eyes. Dahlin is an elite defenseman & he was definitely a TOP10 defenseman in the last season. pic.twitter.com/vxhSq9MRif — Andy & Rono (@ARHockeyStats) October 9, 2023

Dahlin has transformed into a Top 10 defenseman in the league. His offensive skill was on display last season, but it was his defensive game that really improved. Dahlin led the Sabres in blocked shots and finished second on the team in hits.

The Sabres expect a big year as they look to make the playoffs. Dahlin’s competitiveness and will to win are a big reason there is hope in Buffalo.

Now the Sabres will focus their attention toward Owen Power, the other half of the Twin Towers. He has the ability to sign an extension to keep the pair locked up through 2032.

Happy Monday to Buffalo and Rasmus Dahlin. On the eve of the season, one of the #Sabres Twin Towers is signed for the long haul. Owen Power can match with a deal that would keep both locked up through 2032. https://t.co/cNA1ptehMj — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) October 9, 2023



