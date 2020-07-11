NHL News: CBA and Return To Play Ratified, Draft Dates Set, and Two Players Opt-Out

NHLPA and Board of Governors ratify the agreement

Frank Seravalli of TSN: The NHLPA and the Board of Governors ratified the six-year CBA and Return to Play plan.

Sources say that 78.8 per cent voted of the NHLPA voted in favor – 502 to 135.

“This agreement is a meaningful step forward for the players and owners, and for our game, in a difficult and uncertain time,” NHLPA executive director Don Fehr said in a statement.

The NHL will be testing everybody and believe that they manage if there are some isolated positive tests within the bubble. They have not defined what it would take to shut down the playoffs.

It will be at least five weeks that players will be away from their families until their family is able to enter the bubble. The family of staff and officials are not permitted to enter.

There is about $400 million at stake in holding the playoffs.

NHL draft dates set

NHL.com: The NHL will conduct the 2020 NHL draft online on Friday, October 9th and Saturday the 10th.

The second phase the draft lottery to determine the top pick will be held on August 10th.

Baertchi and Hamonic opt-out

Rick Dhaliwal: Have been told that forward Sven Baertschi has opted out of playing in the playoffs. Sources say the Vancouver Canucks will call up Kole Lind.

Titan Sports: (The ending part of Travis Hamonic’s statement to not return this year.)

“Due to what my daughter already has gone through and the concerns if she were to catch COVID-19, I’ve decided to opt out and seek a leave of absence from the Calgary Flames for the remainder of the playoffs. I wish I could lace up my skates and be out there battling, blocking a shot and helping my team win but my family has and always will come first. Being my little kids’ dad everyday is the most important job I have.

I love this game and my team. This is a decision that is extremely hard for me to make. I wish my teammates the best of luck and good health. I look forward to joining the C of Red, the greatest fans in the NHL, in cheering on my teammates as they chase the opportunity to bring the Stanley Cup home to Calgary”