NHL News: Dallas Stars, Toronto Maple Leafs, and the Carolina Hurricanes

Stars GM gets a two-year extension

The Athletic: The Dallas Stars have extended GM Jim Nill for two years, running through 2025-26. He was hired by the Stars back in April of 2013.

NHL.com: Stars owner Tom Gaglardi:

“Jim has proven himself to be one of the best general managers in the NHL. He has meticulously built a team through free agency, trades and the NHL Draft that’s among the best in the League, while also ensuring that the Stars are championship contenders for years to come. He’ll be able to continue his vision of working toward our goal of bringing another Stanley Cup to the state of Texas.”

NHL Rumors: Erik Karlsson, Edmonton Oilers, and the Los Angeles Kings

The Maple Leafs loan goaltender to the KHL

Cap Friendly: The Toronto Maple Leafs have loaned goaltender Artur Akhtiamov to the Ak Bars Kazan of the KHL. He had signed his three-year entry-level deal on July 1st.

Kyle Cushman: An expected move. Akhtyamov will be fighting for minutes with Timur Bilyalov and Amir Miftakhov.

NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks, and the Toronto Maple Leafs

Tony DeAngelo finally ends up in Carolina

Frank Seravalli: The Carolina Hurricanes have signed defenseman Tony DeAngelo to a one-year, $1.675 million contract.

Puck Pedia: The Hurricanes now have $1.7 million in projected salary cap space with a 23 man roster – 13 forwards, 7 defense and 3 goalies.