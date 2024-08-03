NHL News: Entry Level Deals, More Signings, and Ethan Gauthier

Some Entry Level Deals

Ontario Hockey League: Ben Danford signed a three year entry level contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday. The expectation is that he returns to Oshawa of the OHL.

San Jose Sharks: Igor Cherynshov inked a three year entry level deal with San Jose on Thursday. The Left Winger figures to play with the Saginaw Spirit this season with Zayne Parekh and Michael Misa.

Igor Chernyshov: SIGNED 🔏 — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) August 1, 2024

AHL Players Getting Contracts

Hershey Bears: The rich keep getting richer as the defending Calder Cup Champion Hershey Bears add defenseman Brad Hunt to their team. The Colorado Eagles’ captain led their blueliners with 49 points in 70 games last season. He is a 12-year veteran who can be great insurance for the Washington Capitals.

Chicago Wolves: Former Minnesota Wild forward Nick Swaney inks a one year deal with the Chicago Wolves on Friday. Swaney will provide some depth as he saw one game of NHL action last season.

Spence And Provetsov Take Different Bridges

Los Angeles Kings: Defenseman Jordan Spence gets locked up with a two year extension in Los Angeles at $1.5 million AAV

SPENNY = SIGNED! ✍️ We have signed D Jordan Spence to a two-year contract. Full release 📲 https://t.co/tIOaDYirAm pic.twitter.com/ixaoYefZCr — LA Kings (@LAKings) August 1, 2024

Daily Faceoff: Ivan Prosvetov played with the Colorado Avalanche and Colorado Eagles last season. Now, the Russian goaltender will play the next three seasons for the KHL’s CSKA Moscow. Terms were not disclosed.

Ethan Gauthier Ready To Learn New Things

Corey Long of NHL.com: Ethan Gauthier watching Nikita Kucherov and Nick Paul skate was an experience just to absorb. He understands expectations and benchmarks will be elevated at Tampa Bay Lightning development camp.

J.P. Cote is the Tampa Bay director of player development. This was his outlook for Gauthier and players like him.

“Once we go through the fitness tests and the drills, you want to send them away with something new that they can go back to juniors and use,” Cote said. “That’s what we do every time we can have interaction with them… everything piles up and they become better players. Every little thing adds up and at the end of the day you’ve got a one percent, two percent, three percent, 50 percent better player than you had in the beginning. And that’s the goal.”

Gauthier also talked about how much one learns on and off the ice.

As the forward plays in Drummondville (QMJHL) again this year, August plays a role in his development now and beyond.