NHL News: Islanders, Utah, Flyers, Penguins, and Injury Notes

The Islanders sign Matt Martin

Stefan Rosner: The New York Islanders have signed forward Matt Martin to a one year deal.

Stefen Rosner: “For those that are bashing Martin signing: He suffered three different injuries last season. Again, he has to prove he can play but #Isles have lacked physicality and if he can play sound defense/lay body playing 7-8 min a night and defend teammates, signing doesn’t hurt.”

Kailer Yamamoto clears waivers

Utah Hockey Club: Forward Kailer Yamamoto cleared waivers and was assigned to Tucsan of the AHL.

The Flyers send Jett Luchanko to the OHL

Chris Johnston: The Philadelphia Flyers have sent 2024 first-round pick, forward Jett Luchanko, back to Guelph of the OHL. He played in four games.

Kevin Kurz: “Something worth keeping in mind: My understanding of things is that there’s a real strong possibility that Luchanko gets traded from Guelph at some point. Flyers would almost certainly welcome him going to an OHL contender, even though it’s not in their hands.”

The Penguins send Tristan Jarry to the AHL

Frank Seravalli: The Pittsburgh Penguins have sent goaltender Tristan Jarry to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (AHL) on a conditioning loan. On a conditioning stint:

“Does not require waivers.

Player must agree to loan.

Lasts max of 14 days.

Pay and cap hit as if in NHL.”

NHL Injury Notes

Pat Steinberg: The Calgary Flames activated forward Yegor Sharangovich off the IR and he returned to the lineup last night.

Ryan Boulding: Colorado Avalanche forward Ross Colton is a little dinged up according to coach Jared Bednar. The same goes for Miles Wood.

They’ll find out this morning if either is good to go today.

Stefan Rosner: The New York Islanders have placed forward Anthony Duclair on the LTIR with a lower-body injury retroactive to October 19th. They’ve recalled Pierre Engvall and Hudson Fasching.

Stefen Rosner: Islanders defenseman Alexander Romanov missed last night’s game and is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Kevin Woodley: Pittsburgh Penguins forward Cody Glass missed last night’s game with an illness. He left Friday’s game in the second period.

Kevin Woodley: Penguins forward Bryan Rust left last night’s game in the third period favoring his right leg after he went awkwardly into the boards.

Coach Mike Sullivan didn’t have an update after the game other than he is “being evaluated for a lower-body injury.”

SinBin.Vegas: Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Nic Hague is day-to-day and missed last night’s game. They’ll have a better idea of his status on Monday as they’re off today.