NHL Rumors: Could Kevyn Adam’s Time Be Winding Down with Buffalo?

Sabres Have Plan in Place to Potentially Replace Their General Manager

Dave Pagnotta of the Fourth Period was Sirius XM NHL Network Radio with Steve Kouleas and Martin Biron and was asked if there could be a change in management with the Buffalo Sabres.

NHLRumors.com Transcriptions

Steve Kouleas: “Speaking of Last Saturday, you dropped a pretty big matzo ball involving Mr. Kevyn Adams. So for those who didn’t hear it, what’s going on in Buffalo?”

Dave Pagnotta: “Well, like I mentioned at the timeup top, they’re just covering all their bases, right? And things look good now, because they’re 3-1-1 in their last five. But that 0-3 start out of the gate, you lose two to Jersey right in Prague.

You come back, you lay one up to the to the LA Kings, if there’s not a consistent performance from this group this season, there has been talk internally of a potential shift in management where Kevyn Adams gets moved up to whatever role that may be VP of or President of Hockey office or whatever, and there’s a new guy that would come in into the GM role.

It’s something that is, from what I’ve been told, has been discussed internally, but I don’t know if they’re willing to make that move, today, tomorrow, in the next few weeks. A lot of it was dependent on how this team was going to perform.

Now, they go on a hot streak, they go on a run, they get things going, everything starts clicking. Maybe they deviate from from that potential plan down the road, but if things go off the rails, and go off the rails for a significant period of time, that’s something that my understanding has been considered.

So right now, things look nice. They look a hell of a lot better having won three of their last five and points in their last four. Let’s see how this team continues to perform.

Can they build up that consistency? Can they get things going? Can everybody click long term and push this team towards a wild card or playoff spot? That’s the goal for them this season. If it derails, sounds like they’ve got a bit of a backup plan.”