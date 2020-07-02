NHL News: NHL and NHLPA Nearing A Deal … Edmonton And Toronto To Be Hub Cities

TSN: Bob McKenzie said that the NHL and NHLPA have agreed on almost all issues for the Hub cities, Phase 3 and 4, CBA extension, and transition rules. Things are not finalized as the players still need to vote on this, which should happen on Friday or Saturday.

Unless there are any last-minute issues, Edmonton and Toronto will be the two Hub cities.

It is also likely that players like Alexander Romanov (Canadiens), Kirill Kaprizov (Wild), and Ilya Sorokin (Islanders) won’t be eligible to play in the playoffs.

Chris Johnston of Sportsnet: No deal is done till it’s completely done but things are positive between the NHL and NHLPA completing a deal.

For the Hub city complexes in Edmonton and Toronto, teams are only allowed to have 50 personnel, including 28 skaters and as many goalies as they want.

The plan is to award the Stanly Cup in October. The salary cap will be fixed for the next two seasons at $81.5 million and escrow is capped at 20 percent. 10 percent of player salaries next season will be deferred. The NHL is looking to limit signing bonuses and season-to-season salary variance.

A deal still needs to be worked out with the IOC, but the NHL will let players play in the 2022 and 2026 Olympics.

Edmonton and Toronto will be playing in their home cities, but have to live within the bubble. With no fans, there isn’t really much of a home-ice advantage.

“Once everyone’s there I think people will be familiar with the hotel, the rink, all of that stuff,” Leafs goaltender Frederik Andersen said Tuesday. “There won’t be fans obviously, so I think all of the stuff will be pretty even. An even playing field for everyone. For the flight there, I think that’s the only difference. “Once everyone’s in the hub city I think everyone will be at the same level.”

Chris Johnston: If a deal is official soon, Phase 3/training camps are expected to open on July 13th and teams could travel to the Hub cities as early as July 25th.