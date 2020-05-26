NHL News: NHL’s Plan To Return With The 24-Team Playoff Format … NHL Draft Lottery Odds and Plan

On the NHL’s plan to return with the 24-team playoff format.

Sportsnet: Play-in matchups will be as follows.

Eastern Conference

• 5) Pittsburgh vs. 12) Montreal

• 6) Carolina vs. 11) Rangers

• 7) Islanders vs. 10) Florida

• 8) Toronto vs. 9) Columbus

Western Conference

• 5) Edmonton vs. 12) Chicago

• 6) Nashville vs. 11) Arizona

• 7) Vancouver vs. 10) Minnesota

• 8) Calgary vs. 9) Winnipeg

It’s still undecided if there will be re-seeding after the play-in round.

The play-in round will be a best-of-five. It’s undecided if the first and second rounds will be best-of-five or best-of-seven.

There are no hard dates for the next steps according to NHL commissioner Gary Bettman. Training camps won’t open before the first part of July at the earliest.

“At this time we are not fixing dates because the schedule of our return to play will be determined both by developing circumstances and the needs of our players.”

They are still determining which two hub cities will be used. Interested cities include Chicago, Columbus, Dallas, Edmonton, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Minneapolis/St. Paul, Pittsburgh, Toronto and Vancouver.

On the NHL draft lottery

Bob McKenzie: “Draft lottery stuff sounds really complicated but not really. Same odds as past years. Nothing changes for bottom 7 teams. The eight mystery teams are the losers of play-in series. They’ll get a shot at the Top 3 picks but failing that, points percentage used for picks 4-15.”

Bob McKenzie: (thread) The NHL announced that the 2020 NHL draft lottery will be held on Friday, June 26th.