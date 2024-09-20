NHL News: Remaining RFAs, Red Wings, Bruins, Senators, Capitals, Okposo, and New NHL Rules
And then there were four

Chris Johnston: There are four remaining RFAs who are still looking for deals: Jeremy Swayman (BOS), Cole Perfetti (WPG), Dawson Mercer (NJ) and Nikita Alexandrov (STL).

The Detroit Red Wings re-sign defenseman Moritz Seider

Puck Pedia: Detroit Red Wings defenseman Moritz Seider signed a seven-year contract with an $8.55 million salary cap hit.

He’ll have an $8.55 million salary each season. The deal buys three year of unrestricted free agency and he’ll have a 10-team no-trade list for the final three years of the contract.

Puck Pedia: The Red Wings now have $198,000 in projected salary cap space with 23-players under contract – 13 forwards, seven defensemen, and three goalies.

Max Bultman: “Seider’s extension will expire in 2031, same year as Larkin’s current contract. I’m sure Detroit would have preferred 8 years here, but getting Raymond and Seider off the same contract timeline is ultimately not the worst consolation either.”

The Bruins add a goalie on a PTO

Connor Ryan: The Boston Bruins have signed goaltender Kasimir Kaskisuo to a PTO.

Kaskisuo had a 2.90 GAA and a .909 save percentage in 13 games with Laval in the AHL.

The Senators add a goalie on a PTO

Sens Communications: The Ottawa Senators have signed goaltender Dustin Tokarski to a PTO.

Jakub Vrana is on a PTO and looking to prove he’s an NHLer

Tarik El-Bashir: Jakub Vrana is on a PTO with the Washington Capitals. Vrana said that his off-ice struggles are behind and he wants to prove that he can be an NHL player.

He added “I want to be part of this team. I love this team.” Winning the Cup is “something that will always be stuck in your heart…but we also have to look forward.”

Kyle Okposo retires

Elliotte Friedman: Forward Kyle Okposo retires from the NHL.

