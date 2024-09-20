NHL News: Remaining RFAs, Red Wings, Bruins, Senators, Capitals, Okposo, and New NHL Rules

And then there were four

Chris Johnston: There are four remaining RFAs who are still looking for deals: Jeremy Swayman (BOS), Cole Perfetti (WPG), Dawson Mercer (NJ) and Nikita Alexandrov (STL).

The Detroit Red Wings re-sign defenseman Moritz Seider

Puck Pedia: Detroit Red Wings defenseman Moritz Seider signed a seven-year contract with an $8.55 million salary cap hit.

He’ll have an $8.55 million salary each season. The deal buys three year of unrestricted free agency and he’ll have a 10-team no-trade list for the final three years of the contract.

Puck Pedia: The Red Wings now have $198,000 in projected salary cap space with 23-players under contract – 13 forwards, seven defensemen, and three goalies.

Max Bultman: “Seider’s extension will expire in 2031, same year as Larkin’s current contract. I’m sure Detroit would have preferred 8 years here, but getting Raymond and Seider off the same contract timeline is ultimately not the worst consolation either.”

Moritz Seider, signed 7x$8.6M by DET, is a young defenceman who the Red Wings gave pretty brutal deployment to last season. Even accounting for that, his numbers aren’t very inspiring, but the team clearly sees him as the defensive cornerstone of their blueline moving forward. pic.twitter.com/WE89yhytNk — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) September 19, 2024

The Bruins add a goalie on a PTO

Connor Ryan: The Boston Bruins have signed goaltender Kasimir Kaskisuo to a PTO.

Kaskisuo had a 2.90 GAA and a .909 save percentage in 13 games with Laval in the AHL.

The Senators add a goalie on a PTO

Sens Communications: The Ottawa Senators have signed goaltender Dustin Tokarski to a PTO.

Jakub Vrana is on a PTO and looking to prove he’s an NHLer

Tarik El-Bashir: Jakub Vrana is on a PTO with the Washington Capitals. Vrana said that his off-ice struggles are behind and he wants to prove that he can be an NHL player.

He added “I want to be part of this team. I love this team.” Winning the Cup is “something that will always be stuck in your heart…but we also have to look forward.”

Kyle Okposo retires

Elliotte Friedman: Forward Kyle Okposo retires from the NHL.

