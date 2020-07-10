NHL News: Tentative Playoff Round Dates, Where Teams Are Staying, and the Devils Announce Ruff Hire

TSN: July 24: Travel to hubs

July 25: Exhibition games

July 30: Qualification round begins

Aug. 9: First round of playoffs begins

Aug. 23: Second round begins

Sept. 6: Conference Finals begin

Sept. 20: SCF begins

Oct. 2: Last poss. game of SCF

Chris Johnston: Compressed playoff rounds.

Qualifying Rounds: 10 days

Round 1: Fewer than 14 days

Round 2: Fewer than 14 days

Round 3: Fewer than 14 days

Stanley Cup Final: Fewer than 13 days

Where teams will be staying at the start of the play-in rounds

Devils announce Ruff hire and removal of interim tag from Fitzgerald

NHL: The New Jersey Devils announced they have hired Lindy Ruff to be their next head coach.

“I’m super excited to become a part of the Devils family,” Ruff said. “There’s a great history there, the Stanley Cups speak for themselves. I know there’s a great foundation that has been built along with management and (general manager) Tom , the ownership, looking to build the rest of the pieces and take this team in the right direction, get in the Stanley Cup Playoffs and go from there. So I can’t say enough about how humbled I am for this opportunity going through this process. I really feel like this is a great fit and I can’t wait to get going.”

Alain Nasreddine was considered for the permanent position. He’ll remain with the team. Other candidates who received consideration include Gerard Gallant, Peter Laviolette and John Stevens.

Rob Taub: Elliotte Friedman on NHL Network said that Peter Laviolette and the Devils were in negotiations but couldn’t come to a deal. The Devils then moved on to Ruff.

Amanda Stein: New Jersey Devils GM Tom Fitzgerald: “Managing was something that I really had a passion for… so here we are. My interim tag has been ripped off… I went about my day as the GM of this team starting on Jan 13, never looked at it any other way, never treated any different.”