NHL News: Tommy Novak Extended by Nashville Predators

The Nashville Predators and forward Thomas Novak agree to a three-year contract extension worth $10.5 million. The new contract for Tommy Novak carries a salary cap hit of $3.5 million.

There were reports on the weekend, even on Monday morning, that an extension was required between the Predators and Novak.

Per Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet the two sides were negotiating the price tag of what an extension would look like. Friedman figured it would be in the ballpark of $4 million AAV. The Predators got him under that at a reasonable $3.5 million.

With the Predators in the playoff race and sitting in the second wild card position in the West, general manager Barry Trotz changed his tune on what the team would do at the deadline.

Trotz discussed the Novak situation during his weekly radio hit on 102.5 The Game in Nashville.

“I talked to representatives ,” Trotz said. “The framework is there. We just got to make sure the years and numbers match. If they do, then we’ll probably do something. If we can’t, then I’m in a position not to…I don’t think I can let a guy like Tommy Novak go for nothing. I’ve got to get something if he’s not signed by the trade deadline.”

As Barry Trotz always stated, he wanted homegrown players like Tommy Novak on the club. He has attributes that other players on the roster don’t have.

Again, Trotz was going to keep him at the right price. And the Predators general manager got Novak at the right price.

There was a market for Novak too, but the starting price was a first-round pick and more. Teams would have to give up what the Tampa Bay Lightning gave up, Tanner Jeannot.

Teams like the New York Rangers were linked to Novak to add depth to their center position; however, all indications were the Predators were not moving him from the start.

Novak became a regular in the Predators lineup last season. He played in a career-high 51 games recording 43 points (17 goals and 26 assists). Novak has already matched the total number of games he played this year. He is on pace to break those career highs in the statistical category.

In 51 games with the Predators this season, he has 34 points (13 goals and 21 assists) and was set to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of this season.

For his career, the 85th overall selection by the Predators has 84 points (31 goals and 53 assists) in 129 career games.