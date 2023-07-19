NHL News: Toronto Maple Leafs, NY Islanders, and Alex Galchenyuk

The Maple Leafs hire Derek Clancey

Toronto Maple Leafs: The Maple Leafs have named Derek Clancey and Assistant General Manager, Player Personnel.

“We are excited to add Derek to our hockey operations department,” said Maple Leafs General Manager Brad Treliving. “I feel Derek is one of the premier talent evaluators in our game. He is a three-time Stanley Cup champion and will play a big role as we continue our goal of building a championship team.”

Kyle Cushman: “The Maple Leafs now have 5 assistant GMs covering each of the major departments:

• Brandon Pridham

• Dr. Hayley Wickenhsier, Player Development

• Derek Clancey, Player Personnel

• Ryan Hardy, Minor League Operations

• Darryl Metcalf, Hockey R&D”

Kyle Cushman: “Essentially, the Leafs re-organized the front office last year to make the head of each department an assistant GM. Previously, those staff had been “senior directors”. That’s not really a thing anymore in Toronto, other than the business side”

The Islanders re-sign Jakub Skarek

Puck Pedia: The New York Islanders have re-signed goaltender Jakub Skarek to a two-year contract with a $775,000 salary cap hit.

2023-24: $775,000 salary, $85,000 in the minors, with $100,000 guaranteed

2024-25: $775,000 salary, $105,000 in the minors, with $135,000 guaranteed

Will Alex Galchenyuk file a grievance?

Greg Wyshynski: Have been told by NHLPA executive director Marty Walsh that the PA are still considering whether to file a grievance on half of Alex Galchenyuk for the Arizona Coyotes terminating his contract.

Eric Macramalla: “Open question as to whether Galchenyuk’s acts (while despicable) rise to the level of supporting the termination of his contract at law. Entering rehab may help with NHLPA argument that NHL Drug Policy (which does not provide for contract termination) should be followed.”

Statements from Alex Galchenyuk

Alex Galchenyuk: “Dear Coyotes leadership, my teammates and the fans,

My behavior last week was deeply offensive, uncalled for, horrendous, embarrassing, disrespectful and just plain awful.

I let you all down and I am truly sorry. While this behavior after drinking alcohol is not representative of who I am, I do have to take responsibility for it. My actions have cost me a chance to do what I love, play professional hockey.

I was very much looking forward to starting my life with hte my wife here in Arizona, playing alongside some of the best in the nHL and entertaining the incredible fan base the Coyotes have built here.

By checking myself into the NHL/NHLPA Assistance Program, I hope to get the help I need and to ensure I never make a mistake like this again.

Again, I am sorry I let you down and I hope over time and with hard work, I can show all of you I am better person than this horrendous moment.

Sincerely,

Alex Galchenyuk”