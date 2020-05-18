NHL News: Two Hub Cities, 24-Team Playoffs and the 2020 NHL Draft

Darren Dreger: The NHL Board of Governors will have a conference call today.

Over the weekend the NHLPA was working on returning to play scenarios.

Have two hub cities with 12 teams each has been talked about and is a possibility.

Bob McKenzie: The idea having two hub cities and not four is getting some buzz among teams.

If Las Vegas is used for a hub city, they could use an entire hotel/resort just for the NHL.

TSN: Sources have indicated to Pierre LeBrun that the Return to Play Committee were talking again on the weekend and are progressing towards a 24-team playoff format.

There is still work to be done but they are making progress and more talks are coming.

Hard to say if they reach an agreement this week, but there is progress. There is a Board of Governor’s call at 3:00 PM ET.

An announcement on the 2020 NHL draft could be made this week.

Kevin Kurz: If the NHL goes with a 24-team playoff structure, the only three teams to not make it from the Western Conference are all three teams from California.

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: Have been told that the current 24-team playoff proposal has teams playing some games before the start of the playoffs. This is something the players have been pushing for. As talks continue, ideas can obviously change.

The NHLPA’s executive board of 31 player reps would need to vote on the format once the Return to Play committee agrees on a format.

The financial aspect of finishing the season is underlining all of this.

It’s appearing that the draft being held in June may not happen. If Bettman really wants to have it at the end of June, it’s his call. He doesn’t need the Board of Governor’s approval, but he’s been asking for their feedback.

The NHL and NHLPA need to agree on when Phase 2 – players being able to return cities and using team facilities – would open.