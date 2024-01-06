NHL Rumors: Canucks Taking Wait and See Approach with Andrei Kuzmenko

Canucks Want Andrei Kuzmenko To Find His Game

Rob Simpson of Vancouver Hockey Insider was on the Full Press NHL Podcast and when asked by Jim Biringer about him being traded and Simpson stated its too early to judge him with so much season left to go.

Jim Biringer: “You look at Kuzmenko. He signed that deal last year. There was a lot of talk and chatter around him around the trade deadline as well last year. But at the end of this, he’s, what’s going to be 29 at the end of his two-year deal, which is expires next year. I mean, it’s easy to say all hindsight probably should have moved him at the at the deadline. But do you think they sign into an extension or once it’s done, it’s done and we hear that more that trade chatter next year around him again?

Rob Simpson: “Well, I mean, it’s hard to say right now depends if he fixes his game, but there’s no way you know, after 39 goals, they weren’t treating them last season. They just won the quote-unquote sweepstakes to get him the previous summer. What the hell would they, you know, again, trade talk for the same talk? We get a lot of that around here. But No, they weren’t gonna move him then. And why would you do it? It wouldn’t make any sense at that point.

The team was kind of still in flux. They were looking for offense. They were looking to find themselves, they were looking to set their roster, and they just found a 39-goal guy. So, no, it was ridiculous. Now, of course, he’s going through his struggles, but you know, we’ll see. It’s five and a half million this year. And next. Let’s see how he comes out of this. We’re a third of the way through the season. And it’s too easy to make that too early to make that judgment. I think they’re going to continue to work with him.”

Canucks Playing The Long Game with Kuzmenko

Dave Pagnotta of the Fourth Period was on the Full Press Hockey Podcast and when asked about Kuzmenko being traded, Pagnotta stated they are taking a wait-and-see approach with him.

Jim Biringer: “More with Vancouver and Andrei Kuzmenko. Do you think there’s a chance he gets moved? Or are they just gonna play the wait-and-see game?

Dave Pagnotta: “It’s wait and see. Who’s taken on that five-point like, again, cap-wise, who’s taken on 5.5 million? You know, there are teams that have looked at him and had conversations but there’s nothing close. I would be surprised if he’s traded the season. To be honest. I think if there is a move, it’s more likely in the offseason. Unless something totally falls into Patrick Allvin’s lap, the GM of Vancouver I think that they’re just gonna ride it and see. I mean he’s still getting certain opportunities. It’s just a top-six role. Those are all taken right now in Vancouver.”