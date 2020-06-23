NHL News: Vegas, Vancouver and Edmonton Appear To Be Hub Center Front-Runners

Vegas, Vancouver and Edmonton appear to be hub center front-runners

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: The NHL and NHLPA are getting closer to naming the two hub cities, and an announcement could come by the end of the week.

The six cities they are now looking at include Vegas, Vancouver, Edmonton, Toronto, Los Angeles and Chicago.

As of now, thinks it will be Vegas and either Vancouver or Edmonton.

Sources say Edmonton tweaked their presentation last week, but there may be some concern of the hotel quality for players as there is a drop off after the Marriott. Edmonton said that they can put up almost all players and coaches for 12 teams in the Marriott. After the play-ins, the remaining staff could move over.

Vancouver also improved its proposal that includes a 30,000 square foot outdoor space.

COVID-19 cases in Nevada have been increasing. Vancouver and Edmonton numbers are low. Vegas says their bubble can be the tightest. Should the NHL and NHLPA look at using both Vancouver and Edmonton? This may be the ‘safest’ option.

There was some talk of not having a home team in a hub city, but if both hub cities are in the Western Conference, one team obviously would. The NHL isn’t overly concerned as there are no fans.

Province of Alberta shows they have more to offer than just Edmonton

TSN: Edmonton’s pitch also included what Alberta has to offer, including mountain parks and other provincial attractions.

Family members that travel into the province would have to self-isolate and quarantine for 14 days.

“Any families of NHL players visiting Alberta would have to present a self-isolation plan and self-isolate for 14 days, just like any other traveller entering the province from outside of the country,” McMillan said in a statement. “Families of NHL players could not travel within the province until this mandatory self-isolation was complete.”

OEG making a big push on the safety, and player experience elements in bid to be Hub city. Details below on what they have put in front of the league and the players. (My reporting in point form.) pic.twitter.com/HzDmp4p7ZH — Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) June 22, 2020

Columbus out of the running

Aaron Portzline of The Athletic: Columbus Blue Jackets GM Jarmo Kekalainen after they were informed that Columbus was no longer in the running as a hub city.