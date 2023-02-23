NHL Odds: Boston Bruins Remain Strong Favorite to Win Stanley Cup

As the NHL playoffs approach, many hockey fans are turning their attention to Stanley Cup futures betting. This popular form of betting allows fans to wager on which team they think will win the Stanley Cup at the season’s end, well before the actual playoffs.

Futures betting typically involves placing bets before the season starts, with odds and payouts adjusted based on a team’s performance. As the playoffs draw near, odds can fluctuate based on injuries, team form, and other factors. Sportsbooks and hockey betting sites offer a range of futures betting options. As the season approaches the trade deadline and the playoffs draw nearer, Stanley Cup futures betting promises to be an exciting and closely contested event.

Whether you’re a seasoned gambler or a casual fan, there’s never been a better time to place your bets and join in the excitement of the NHL season.

Stanley Cup Favorites

Boston Bruins +475 (last week +500)

The Boston Bruins (+475) remain the overwhelming favorite to win the Stanley Cup in 2023. The team struggled a bit earlier this month, losing 4 of 5 games, but they’re back on track after winning their last four games and outscoring their opponents 17-5 over that stretch. They recently got Jake DeBrusk back in the lineup after missing almost a month, and netminder Linus Ullmark remains the Vezina Trophy favorite for the top goaltender in the league.

Carolina Hurricanes +650 (last week +700)

Coming off a massive 4-1 win against the Capitals in the outdoor Stadium Series Game, the Hurricanes (+700) continue to fire on all cylinders. Winners of nine of their last ten games, Carolina has increased their lead over the New Jersey Devils to 5 points in the Metropolitan Division and has the second-best record in hockey. Goalie Frederik Andersen is 14-4 for the season and 9-1 with a .920 SV% since returning from injury on January 12.

Colorado Avalanche +650 (last week +700)

Injuries to team captain Gabriel Landeskog and Nathan MacKinnon made for a lackluster start for the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche. Still, they’re beginning to hit stride, winning their last three games and going 6-6-2 over their last ten games. Mikko Rantanen already has 36 goals, tying his career-high set last season, and Landeskog is due to return to the lineup this week. There is some concern over Norris Trophy winner Cale Makar who has sat the last few games with a concussion.

Toronto Maple Leafs +900 (last week +900)

Toronto made a big splash by trading for Ryan O’Reilly last week, and he immediately delivered with a hat trick in Tuesday night’s win against the Buffalo Sabres. The Leafs have not been able to pick up much ground on the Bruins, but they’ve managed to maintain their lead over the Tampa Bay Lightning in the top-heavy Atlantic Division.

Tampa Bay Lightning +1100 (last week +1200)

Tampa Bay is playing the second game of a brief, two-game homestand tonight while looking to extend their 15-game home-point streak. The Lightning has trailed the Bruins and Leafs for most of the season but sit comfortably in third place in the Atlantic Division and will likely face Toronto in the first round of the playoffs.

Others

After adding Vladimir Tarasenko to the mix in a trade with the St. Louis Blues, the New York Rangers have moved to +1,300, ahead of the Dallas Stars, New Jersey Devils, Vegas Golden Knights, and Edmonton Oilers all at +1,500.

Final Betting Notes

It’s also important to shop around for the best odds and to never bet more than you can afford to lose. Remember that betting on sports is a form of gambling, and there is always the risk of losing money.

In conclusion, betting on the Stanley Cup can add extra excitement to the tournament for hockey fans. Do your research, understand the different types of bets, and never bet more than you can afford to lose.