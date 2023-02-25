NHL Rumors: 10 Prospects Who Could Get Traded, and the Top 50 Trade Targets

10 Prospects who could get traded at the deadline

Steven Ellis: A list of 10 prospects who could get dealt at the trade deadline.

Fabian Lysell – RW – 20 – Boston Bruins – (listed before the Bruins trade with Washington.)

Brennan Othmann – LW – 20 – New York Rangers – Will his name come up in any Patrick Kane talks?

Alexander Holtz – RW – 21 – New Jersey Devils – They’re trying to acquire a big name it could cost Holtz

Shakir Mukhamadullin – D – 21 – New Jersey Devils – See above.

Ville Heinola – D – 22 – Winnipeg Jets – Could use a change of scenery.

Alex Turcotte – C – 21 – Los Angeles Kings – Has struggled since going pro. A change of scenery may be in order.

Henry Thrun – D – 21 – Anaheim Ducks – Told the Ducks he won’t sign and would be a UFA mid-August.

Erik Portillo – G – 22 – Buffalo Sabres – The path in front of him is crowded.

Brendan Brisson – LW – 21 – Vegas Golden Knights – Golden Knights running out assets to make a big move.

Matthew Knies – LW – 20 – Toronto Maple Leafs – Could have a roster spot after NCAA or moved for another big piece for the Leafs.

Top 50 NHL trade targets

Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff: Updating to the top 50 NHL trade targets a week out from the NHL trade deadline.

1. Timo Meier – Left Wing – San Jose Sharks

2. Patrick Kane – Right Wing – Chicago Blackhawks

3. Jakob Chychrun – Left Defense – Arizona Coyotes

4. Vladislav Gavrikov – Left Defense – Columbus Blue Jackets

5. Jake McCabe – Left Defense – Chicago Blackhawks

6. Dmitry Orlov – Left Defense – Washington Capitals

7. Ivan Barbashev – Left/Right Wing – St. Louis Blues

8. Carson Soucy – Left Defense – Seattle Kraken

9. Sam Lafferty – Center/Left Wing – Chicago Blackhawks

10. Erik Karlsson – Right Defense – San Jose Sharks

11. Luke Schenn – Right Defense – Vancouver Canucks

12. John Klingberg – Right Defense – Anaheim Ducks

13. Brock Boeser – Right Wing – Vancouver Canucks

14. Mattias Ekholm – Left Defense – Nashville Predators

15. James van Riemsdyk – Left Wing – Philadelphia Flyers

16. J.T. Miller – Center – Vancouver Canucks

17. Alex Kerfoot – Center – Toronto Maple Leafs

18. Kasperi Kapanen – Right Wing – Pittsburgh Penguins

NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks And More J.T. Miller