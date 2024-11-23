NHL Rumors: All About David Jiricek And Columbus

Columbus Trying To Trade David Jiricek

David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period: The Columbus Blue Jackets have had their share of problems, tragedy, and adversity. Now, the Blue Jackets are trying to assess value for David Jiricek The 20-year-old has played six games so far this season has been healthy scratched more than once.

The defenseman was even loaned to Cleveland (AHL) to work on his game. Columbus is looking for a top-six winger to provide more scoring punch. Jiricek potentially could be part of a bigger deal. The problem is can the young defenseman get his game back on track.

Now, Don Waddell understands better than anyone that he is not dealing from a position of strength. Many believe Jiricek would be better off with a change of scenery sooner rather than later. Offers are likely to be a good deal less than what the Columbus General Manager wants.

NHL Rumors: Columbus, Detroit, and Revenue Sharing

“For whatever reason, it hasn’t gone as smoothly with his transition to the NHL this year,” Waddell said. “He’s played in some games. I know he hasn’t played the minutes he’s wanted to play but his confidence … just watching him the other night (vs. Boston), and he’s worried about making that mistake.”

Playing eight or nine minutes a night is not exactly the answer either. A young defenseman is going to make mistakes. It is inevitable. Dressing him as almost a seventh defender seems counterproductive. Certainly, it is not helping his trade value.

Problems With The Path Of David Jiricek

Aaron Portzline of The Athletic: The story has been written many times before but it is clear that David Jiricek and the Columbus Blue Jackets are heading for a divorce. Yes, it is painfully obvious that Jiricek’s development has been problematic at best.

Anyway, both sides of the debate are at least compelling and worth a listen. Jiricek seems to have the cards stacked against him. However, he has been indecisive and in Dean Evason‘s system, that is a huge problem. It’s gone from personal to a simple hockey mismatch.

NHL Injuries: Blue Jackets, Capitals, and Much More

The problem develops into what could Columbus get for the defenseman. Again, does a package deal ultimately save the day for both sides? Three coaches in three seasons is a huge problem for a young defender or any prized prospect for that matter.

Now, the mere fact that Jiricek is talking to reporters about the best and worst press boxes may be all anyone needs to know. Certainly, something needs to give.