Rangers Continue To Play Roster Management Ahead of Potential Patrick Kane Deal

Arthur Staple of The Athletic: Staple writes that even with the Vladimir Tarasenko trade earlier in the month, the Rangers still have their eyes on acquiring Patrick Kane.

NHL Rumors: Rangers and Patrick Kane, and the Flyers James van Riemsdyk is Available

Rangers general manager Chris Drury is playing salary-cap gymnastics with his roster ahead of the March 3rd trade deadline. On February 23, things were heating up with the Chicago Blackhawks and Rangers even though Kane had yet to waive his no-movement clause.

The Rangers are looking to get a third team involved to retain 25 percent of Kane’s salary. In addition, the return for Kane from the Chicago end of things would likely include either a first-round or a second-round pick with conditions attached along with a rostered player. Not to mention a 2024 fifth-round pick to a team retaining part of Kane’s salary.

Scott Powers and Staple of The Athletic: As Powers and Staple write, the Rangers are making final preparations to trade for Patrick Kane. Vitali Kravtsov was traded to Vancouver. Jake Leschyshyn was put on waivers and cleared. In addition, the Rangers are stretched thin with their roster with injuries to Ryan Lindgren and trying to stay cap compliment.

As Powers and Staple write, the Rangers can make a Kane deal to fit his $2.625 million in ahead of the March 3rd deadline. Again it all depends on the money situation especially the status of Lindgren and if he goes on LTIR (long-term injury reserve).

NHL Rumors: Jeannot, Talbot, Gavrikov, Reilly, Greenway and Boeser

The Rangers do not want to surrender a first-round pick or any of their top prospects like Brennan Othmann, Matthew Robertson, Will Cuylle, Dylan Garand, or Adam Sykora, which means Zac Jones could be a part of this deal.