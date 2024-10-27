NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins, Montreal Canadiens, and Toronto Maple Leafs

The Boston Bruins closing in on an extension for Brad Marchand

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on Saturday Headlines on Boston Bruins and Brad Marchand working on a contract extension.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Ron MacLean: “But it’s time for our Saturday Headlines, and Elliott Freeman, let’s begin with tidbits out of Boston, Montreal and Toronto.

Friedman: “Okay, Ron, first of all, Brad Marchand, the captain of the Bruins. The team has been struggling, but he’s had a strong week. Completely defusing any controversy about the exchange last week with Jim Montgomery on the bench in Utah with an assist and a game the Bruins need to have tonight.

The word is that the Bruins and Marchand are getting closer on an extension. Expected to be three years. We’ll see what happens in the next little bit, but the word is they are getting closer.

The Montreal Canadiens are looking for help on the blue line and up front

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on Saturday Headlines on Montreal Canadiens and what they are looking for on the trade market.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

“In Montreal, it’s been widely reported that the Canadians are looking at defensive help.

We can also add that they have started peeking around for a forward too, particularly someone with edge. But there is caveat to this. One thing the Canadians are telling everybody is that they will not do anything that interferes with their long-term planning of their roster after this season.

But they are poking around at a forward with a bit of edge.

The Toronto Maple Leafs continue to work on Timothy Liljegren

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on Saturday Headlines on the Toronto Maple Leafs and defenseman Timothy Liljegren.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

“And I add some people on social media just asking about Toronto and Liljegren I just think that’s something that the Maple Leafs continue to work on.”

