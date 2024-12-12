NHL Rumors: Brady Tkachuk Not The Subject of Rangers and Senators Trade Talks

Rangers and Senators were talking trade, but not about Brady Tkachuk

Dave Pagnotta of the Fourth Period was on TSN Radio in Montreal on Monday and was asked about the Brady Tkachuk rumors and if the Ottawa Senators and New York Rangers spoke about him. Pagnotta Tkachuk is not available, but it did not mean the Rangers and Senators weren’t talking about other players.

Host: “You mentioned it in passing with Brady Tkachuk. There’s nothing to the Tkachuk for (Alexis) Lafreniere Blockbuster rumors.”

Dave Pagnotta: “No, not to my understanding. Now, the Rangers and Senators have had some very lengthy discussions about a big trade and I’m not exactly sure what, what that is. To what, to what extent there was some (Josh) Norris talk there was some (Drake) Batherson talk but nothing that I can kind of pinpoint.

And while I’m sure the Rangers said, ‘Hey, what would it take to get Brady Tkachuk?’ I mean, that’s just that happens on an almost daily basis. You know, teams call up other teams. Go, hey, what do you think is this guy available? No, all right, whatever I tried. Let me try again in a few weeks. Like, that’s kind of the extent, if anything, that those conversations went with respect to Brady Tkachuk. Sens have no intention and no desire to trade him.

And the Rangers know that, but doesn’t hurt to always kind of poke around every now and again, but, but I do believe in the last seven to 10 days, maybe, maybe going on two weeks now that the Rangers and Sens have had some serious trade talks, and it would be current roster for current roster kind of, kind of discussion. But to whom specifically I’ve not been able to pin that down.”

Host: “Because I keep wondering at what point Brady Tkachuk gets tired of losing.”

Pagnotta: “Yeah.”

Host: “Probably two years ago.”

Pagnotta: “Yeah. I mean, look, expectations were different going into the season, right? I mean, you bring in (Linus) Ullmark, you get him to a contract extension. He’s your new goalie to make some changes you got the younger kids, especially on the back end with (Jake) Sanderson, that are going to continue to develop and improve.

Just the depth of the team hasn’t clicked in and that’s affected the defense. Defensively has been a little bit questionable, and those kind of factors have played a big role as to why this team just hasn’t been able to take those next steps consistently.

I think, I think they’re trying. I think they’re certainly trying to make a big move to kind of shake things up here, involving one of their other core pieces, but, but we’ll see, we’ll see kind of what happens there.

Steve Staios doesn’t want to jump into anything, but at the same time, I think he also recognizes, especially with the new owner in (Michael) Andleaur that it’s time to, you know what, or get off the pot, and this team needs to start taking those, those jumps forward.”

