NHL Rumors: Buffalo Sabres, Toronto Maple Leafs, and Team Canada

The Buffalo Sabres are looking for immediate help

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on Saturday headlines on the Buffalo Sabres looking for help now.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

“Now one other team that’s really looking out there as Buffalo and there’s been some talk about what they may be up to. The one thing I’ve heard about the Sabres is, they are looking for help now.

They want to make their team better now and when they’re talking about deals they can make that is their focus. Ron.”

NHL Rumors: The Latest On Sean Walker And Alexandre Carrier

Toronto Maple Leafs GM among the people watching the Sabres-Blues yesterday

Michael Augello of The Hockey News: The Buffalo Sabres are likely sellers with some pending UFAs that might draw interest and there has been some speculation around center Casey Mittelstadt.

Not including local area scouts that attend almost all Sabres games, there were 10 teams watching their game against the St. Louis Blues yesterday.

Most interesting in attendance was Toronto Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving, along with a scout. The Vancouver Canucks had a pair of scouts watching.

The Maple Leafs are looking for help up front and on the blue line. The Canucks are looking for a defenseman.

Also watching and who don’t play the Sabres in the next month were the Boston Bruins, Dallas Stars, Edmonton Oilers, New Jersey Devils, Ottawa Senators, Vegas Golden Knights, and Washington Capitals.

NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs Looking for a Center and a Dman, and a Trade Bait Board

Doug Armstrong the front-runner to run Team Canada?

Ron McLean: “Who is going to run Team Canada? That’s a question you might answer.

Friedman: “…. But, you know, Bill Guerin was announced yesterday for Team USA. Team Canada at this point in time, there’s no timeframe to do it. But don’t forget, Doug Armstrong was supposed to leave the Olympic team in 2022. He had to step down when the NHL players backed away from that tournament. No confirmation or anything like that, but I have asked around if Armstrong will get another chance. And I’ve been told good guess but nothing confirmed at this point in time.