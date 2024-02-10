NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs Looking for a Center and a Dman, and a Trade Bait Board

The Toronto Maple Leafs are looking for a center and a defenseman
Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: The Toronto Maple Leafs are interested in trading Easton Cowan, Matthew Knies, and Fraser Minten. If the Toronto Maple Leafs traded their first-round pick this year, they’d only have one top two round picks in the next three drafts – their 2026 first.
Not saying the Maple Leafs won’t trade their first-round pick though. They would have included it for both Chris Tanev and Nikita Zadorov. The Flames want the Maple Leafs first and if the Leafs wanted to do it, they would have done it by now. Maybe the Leafs try for both Tanev and Hanifin.
The Leafs are also looking for a center.
Nick Alberga: Have been hearing that the Maple Leafs and Flames continue to talk trade. The Maple Leafs could be looking to acquire a defenseman and a forward in a deal.
Top 40 NHL trade bait board
TSN: A look at top players who could get traded – TSN’s trade bait board.
1. Chris Tanev – Right Defense – Calgary Flames – Pending UFA, $4.5 million
2. Sean Walker – Right Defense – Philadelphia Flyers – Pending UFA, $2.65 million
3. Adam Henrique – Center, Anaheim Ducks – Pending UFA, $5.825 million
4. Scott Laughton – Center – Philadelphia Flyers – 2 years remaining, $3 million
5. Vladimir Tarasenko – Right Wing – Ottawa Senators – Pending UFA, $5 million
6. Noah Hanifin – Left Defense – Calgary Flames – Pending UFA, $4.95 million
7. Jake Allen – Goaltender – Montréal Canadiens – 2 years remaining, $3.85 million
8. Alexandre Carrier – Right Defense – Nashville Predators – Pending UFA, $2.5 million
9. Jake Guentzel – Left Wing – Pittsburgh Penguins – Pending UFA, $6 million
10. Edmonton Oilers first-round pick
11. Nick Seeler – Left Defense – Philadelphia Flyers – Pending UFA, $800,000
12. Jakob Chychrun – Left Defense – Ottawa Senators – 1 year remaining, $4.6 million
13. Alex Wennberg – Center – Seattle Kraken – Pending UFA, $4.5 million
14. Pat Maroon – Left Wing – Minnesota Wild – Pending UFA, $800,000
15. Joel Edmundson – Left Defense – Washington Capitals – Pending UFA $1.75 million
16. Jack Roslovic – Center/Right Wing – Columbus Blue Jackets – Pending UFA, $4 million
17. Anthony Duclair – Left Wing – San Jose Sharks – Pending UFA, $3 million
18. Frank Vatrano – Left Wing – Anaheim Ducks – 1 year remaining, $3.65 million
19. Ilya Lyubushkin – Right Defense – Anaheim Ducks – Pending UFA, $2.75 million
20. Matt Dumba – Right Defense – Arizona Coyotes – Pending UFA, $3.9 million
21. Jordan Eberle – Right Wing – Seattle Kraken – Pending UFA, $5.5 million
22. Tyson Barrie – Right Defense – Nashville Predators – Pending UFA, $4.5 million
23. Arthur Kaliyev – Winger – Los Angeles Kings – Pending RFA, $894,167
24. Morgan Frost – Center – Philadelphia Flyers – 1 year remaining, $2.1 million
25. Warren Foegele – Left Wing – Edmonton Oilers – Pending UFA, $2.75 million
26. Andrew Peeke – Right Defense – Columbus Blue Jackets – 2 years remaining, $2.75 million
27. Dominik Kubalik – Left Wing – Ottawa Senators – Pending UFA, $2.5 million
28. Kaapo Kahkonen – Goaltender – San Jose Sharks – Pending UFA, $2.75 million
29. Colorado Avalanche first round pick
30. Philip Broberg – Left Defense – Edmonton Oilers – Pending RFA, $863,000
31. Dallas Stars first round pick
32. Anthony Mantha – Right Wing – Washington Capitals – Pending UFA, $5.7 million
33. Adam Boqvist – Right Defense – Columbus Blue Jackets – 1 year remaining, $2.6 million
34. Tony DeAngelo – Right Defense – Carolina Hurricanes – Pending UFA, $1.675 million
35. Jacob Markstrom – Goaltender – Calgary Flames – 2 years remaining, $6 million
36. Marc-Andre Fleury – Goaltender – Minnesota Wild – Pending UFA, $3.5 million
37. Nick Robertson – Left Wing – Toronto Maple Leafs – Pending RFA, $797,000
38. Pavel Buchnevich – Left Wing – St. Louis Blues – 1 year remaining, $5.8 million
39. Kaapo Kakko – Right Wing – New York Rangers – Pending RFA, $2.1 million
40. Trevor Zegras – Center – Anaheim Ducks – 2 years remaining, $5.75 million