NHL Rumors: Calgary Flames, and the Buffalo Sabres

The Calgary Flames would move a first-round pick but only for a long-term option

Eric Francis of Sportsnet: After trading Elias Lindholm last season, the Calgary Flames have been looking and talking about the need for another center.

“When we lost Lindholm, a right-hand centre in your top-six, that’s kind of something you’d like to find.

“Is it an easy thing to find? Probably not.”

The ideal candidate for GM Craig Conroy‘s long-term plan would be to find a 23-25 year-old who already has some pro experience.

NHL Injuries: Ducks, Blue Jackets, Stars, Kings, Islanders, Rangers, Senators, Sharks, Leafs, Canucks, and Golden Knights

Those don’t come cheap either. The Montreal Canadiens sent a first and third-round pick to the Chicago Blackhawks for Kirby Dach.

Conroy wouldn’t move a first for a short-term option but if he could find someone that would it their their long-term plan, he’d consider it.

“But if it was a first-round pick for a guy who would be here long term, we would be open to that.”

“Centres are tough. It’s a hard market. If you have them, you don’t really want to give them up. So that’s my job, to look and see if it’s out there.”

The Flames current depth chart down the middle, and their age.

Nazem Kadri, 34

Mikael Backlund, 35

Martin Pospisil, 24

Kevin Rooney, 31

Justin Kirkland, 28

(minors)

Sam Morton, 25

Rory Kerins, 22

Clark Bishop, 28

Ilya Nikolaev, 23

NHL Rumors: Could the Colorado Avalanche Target a San Jose Sharks Goalie?

Management changes could be an option of the Buffalo Sabres don’t turn things around

The Fourth Period: It hasn’t been the start to the season that the Buffalo Sabres were hoping for, and if they don’t turn things around, there could be changes coming according to David Pagnotta on the Hello Hockey Show.

“If they don’t get their season on track, there has been at least internally, discussions from up top about making a GM change. That doesn’t mean, from what I’m being told, that Kevyn Adams would be on the outs, entirely. I think he would be elevated to a different position and a new GM would come in. I think they’ve got a person in mind, that’s what I’m led to believe.”

Nothing appears to be imminent but they are looking at options if something is needed.