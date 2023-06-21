NHL Rumors: The NY Rangers and Barclay Goodrow, and a top 40 NHL trade targets board

Will the New York Rangers move on from Barclay Goodrow?

Daily Faceoff: Frank Seravalli when asked about New York Rangers forward Barclay Goodrow, who has five more years on his deal at $3.6 million.

Seravalli notes the Rangers are seeing what the market is like for Goodrow as they look to create some salary cap flexibility.

“Now do the same for Barclay Goodrow, I don’t think they’re buying him out, but if you look at his contract, he has a unique cap credit, so not only would they be removing the full $3.46 million cap hit, but they’d also be getting an additional 200k in space on top of that and another 100k beyond that.

Again, don’t think he’s a buyout. I think his production has been just okay for the Rangers; it hasn’t really reached the level of that type of pay scale, but nonetheless, the Rangers are looking at all their different options; no guarantees to move, but certainly one name that’s been out there the last few days.”

NHL Rumors: Ottawa Senators, and New York Rangers

Top 40 NHL trade targets board

Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff: The top 40 players who could be traded this offseason and their contract situation.

1. Pierre-Luc Dubois – Center – Winnipeg Jets

Contract: Pending RFA, $6 million qualifying offer

2. Connor Hellebuyck – Goaltender – Winnipeg Jets

Contract: 1 more season, $6.17 million AAV

3. Kevin Hayes – Center – Philadelphia Flyers

Contract: 3 more seasons, $7.14 million AAV

4. Mark Scheifele – Center – Winnipeg Jets

Contract: 1 more season, $6.13 million AAV

5. Alex DeBrincat – Left Wing – Ottawa Senators

Contract: Pending RFA, $9 million qualifying offer

6. Evgeny Kuznetsov – Center – Washington Capitals

Contract: 2 more seasons, $7.8 million AAV

7. Erik Karlsson – Right Defense – San Jose Sharks

Contract: 4 more seasons, $11.5 million AAV

8. Noah Hanifin – Left Defense – Calgary Flames

Contract: 1 more season, $4.95 million AAV

9. John Gibson – Goaltender – Anaheim Ducks

Contract: 4 more seasons, $6.4 million AAV

10. Travis Konecny – Right Wing – Philadelphia Flyers

Contract: 2 more seasons, $5.5 million AAV

11. Brett Pesce – Right Defense – Carolina Hurricanes

Contract: 1 more season, $4.025 million AAV

12. Scott Laughton – Center – Philadelphia Flyers

Contract: 3 more seasons, $3 million AAV

13. One St. Louis Blues Defenseman – Colton Parayko, Justin Faulk, Nick Leddy, Marco Scandella

NHL Rumors: San Jose Sharks, Tampa Bay Lightning, and the Edmonton Oilers

14. Ross Colton – Left Wing – Tampa Bay Lightning

Contract: Pending RFA, $1.125 million AAV

15. Taylor Hall – Left Wing – Boston Bruins

Contract: 2 more seasons, $6 million AAV

16. Kailer Yamamoto – Right Wing – Edmonton Oilers

Contract: 1 more season, $3.1 million AAV

17. Adam Henrique – Center – Anaheim Ducks

Contract: 1 more season, $5.825 million AAV

18. Tony DeAngelo – Right Defense – Philadelphia Flyers

Contract: 1 more season, $5 million AAV

19. Matt Grzelcyk – Left Defense – Boston Bruins

Contract: 1 more season, $3.69 million AAV

20. Andrew Peeke – Right Defense – Columbus Blue Jackets

Contract: 3 more seasons, $2.75 million AAV

21. Anthony Mantha – Left Wing – Washington Capitals

Contract: 1 more season, $5.7 million AAV

22. Blake Wheeler – Right Wing – Winnipeg Jets

Contract: 1 more season, $8.25 million AAV

23. Dan Vladar – Goaltender – Calgary Flames

Contract: 2 more seasons, $2.2 million AAV

24. Carter Hart – Goaltender – Philadelphia Flyers

Contract: 1 more season, $3.979 million AAV

25. Blues’ First Round Picks – St. Louis (25th and 29th Overall)

26. Barclay Goodrow – Center – New York Rangers

Contract: 4 more seasons, $3.64 million AAV

27. Tyler Myers – Right Defense – Vancouver Canucks

Contract: 1 more season, $6 million AAV

28. Kevin Labanc – Right Wing – San Jose Sharks

Contract: 1 more season, $4.725 million AAV

29. Samuel Girard – Left Defense – Colorado Avalanche

Contract: 4 more seasons, $5 million AAV

30. Matt Murray – Goaltender – Toronto Maple Leafs

Contract: 1 more season, $4.687 million cap hit

31. Warren Foegele – Left Wing – Edmonton Oilers

Contract: 1 more season, $2.75 million AAV

32. Conor Garland – Right Wing – Vancouver Canucks

Contract: 3 more seasons, $4.95 million AAV

33. Cody Ceci – Right Defense – Edmonton Oilers

Contract: 2 more seasons, $3.25 million AAV

34. Mikael Granlund – Center/Wing – Pittsburgh Penguins

Contract: 2 more seasons, $5 million AAV

35. J.T. Miller – Center/Wing – Vancouver Canucks

Contract: 7 more seasons, $8 million AAV

36. Travis Sanheim – Left Defense – Philadelphia Flyers

Contract: 8 more seasons, $6.25 million AAV

37. Kaapo Kahkonen – Goaltender – San Jose Sharks

Contract: 1 more season, $2.75 million AAV

38. Alec Martinez – Left Defense – Vegas Golden Knights

Contract: 1 more season, $5.25 million AAV

39. Mike Hoffman – Left Wing – Montréal Canadiens

Contract: 1 more season, $4.5 million AAV

40. Mackenzie Blackwood – Goaltender – New Jersey Devils

Contract: Pending RFA, $3.36 million qualifying offer