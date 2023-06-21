NHL Rumors: The NY Rangers and Barclay Goodrow, and a top 40 NHL trade targets board

Will the New York Rangers move on from Barclay Goodrow?
Daily Faceoff: Frank Seravalli when asked about New York Rangers forward Barclay Goodrow, who has five more years on his deal at $3.6 million.
Seravalli notes the Rangers are seeing what the market is like for Goodrow as they look to create some salary cap flexibility.
“Now do the same for Barclay Goodrow, I don’t think they’re buying him out, but if you look at his contract, he has a unique cap credit, so not only would they be removing the full $3.46 million cap hit, but they’d also be getting an additional 200k in space on top of that and another 100k beyond that.
Again, don’t think he’s a buyout. I think his production has been just okay for the Rangers; it hasn’t really reached the level of that type of pay scale, but nonetheless, the Rangers are looking at all their different options; no guarantees to move, but certainly one name that’s been out there the last few days.”
Top 40 NHL trade targets board
Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff: The top 40 players who could be traded this offseason and their contract situation.
1. Pierre-Luc Dubois – Center – Winnipeg Jets
Contract: Pending RFA, $6 million qualifying offer
2. Connor Hellebuyck – Goaltender – Winnipeg Jets
Contract: 1 more season, $6.17 million AAV
3. Kevin Hayes – Center – Philadelphia Flyers
Contract: 3 more seasons, $7.14 million AAV
4. Mark Scheifele – Center – Winnipeg Jets
Contract: 1 more season, $6.13 million AAV
5. Alex DeBrincat – Left Wing – Ottawa Senators
Contract: Pending RFA, $9 million qualifying offer
6. Evgeny Kuznetsov – Center – Washington Capitals
Contract: 2 more seasons, $7.8 million AAV
7. Erik Karlsson – Right Defense – San Jose Sharks
Contract: 4 more seasons, $11.5 million AAV
8. Noah Hanifin – Left Defense – Calgary Flames
Contract: 1 more season, $4.95 million AAV
9. John Gibson – Goaltender – Anaheim Ducks
Contract: 4 more seasons, $6.4 million AAV
10. Travis Konecny – Right Wing – Philadelphia Flyers
Contract: 2 more seasons, $5.5 million AAV
11. Brett Pesce – Right Defense – Carolina Hurricanes
Contract: 1 more season, $4.025 million AAV
12. Scott Laughton – Center – Philadelphia Flyers
Contract: 3 more seasons, $3 million AAV
13. One St. Louis Blues Defenseman – Colton Parayko, Justin Faulk, Nick Leddy, Marco Scandella
14. Ross Colton – Left Wing – Tampa Bay Lightning
Contract: Pending RFA, $1.125 million AAV
15. Taylor Hall – Left Wing – Boston Bruins
Contract: 2 more seasons, $6 million AAV
16. Kailer Yamamoto – Right Wing – Edmonton Oilers
Contract: 1 more season, $3.1 million AAV
17. Adam Henrique – Center – Anaheim Ducks
Contract: 1 more season, $5.825 million AAV
18. Tony DeAngelo – Right Defense – Philadelphia Flyers
Contract: 1 more season, $5 million AAV
19. Matt Grzelcyk – Left Defense – Boston Bruins
Contract: 1 more season, $3.69 million AAV
20. Andrew Peeke – Right Defense – Columbus Blue Jackets
Contract: 3 more seasons, $2.75 million AAV
21. Anthony Mantha – Left Wing – Washington Capitals
Contract: 1 more season, $5.7 million AAV
22. Blake Wheeler – Right Wing – Winnipeg Jets
Contract: 1 more season, $8.25 million AAV
23. Dan Vladar – Goaltender – Calgary Flames
Contract: 2 more seasons, $2.2 million AAV
24. Carter Hart – Goaltender – Philadelphia Flyers
Contract: 1 more season, $3.979 million AAV
25. Blues’ First Round Picks – St. Louis (25th and 29th Overall)
26. Barclay Goodrow – Center – New York Rangers
Contract: 4 more seasons, $3.64 million AAV
27. Tyler Myers – Right Defense – Vancouver Canucks
Contract: 1 more season, $6 million AAV
28. Kevin Labanc – Right Wing – San Jose Sharks
Contract: 1 more season, $4.725 million AAV
29. Samuel Girard – Left Defense – Colorado Avalanche
Contract: 4 more seasons, $5 million AAV
30. Matt Murray – Goaltender – Toronto Maple Leafs
Contract: 1 more season, $4.687 million cap hit
31. Warren Foegele – Left Wing – Edmonton Oilers
Contract: 1 more season, $2.75 million AAV
32. Conor Garland – Right Wing – Vancouver Canucks
Contract: 3 more seasons, $4.95 million AAV
33. Cody Ceci – Right Defense – Edmonton Oilers
Contract: 2 more seasons, $3.25 million AAV
34. Mikael Granlund – Center/Wing – Pittsburgh Penguins
Contract: 2 more seasons, $5 million AAV
35. J.T. Miller – Center/Wing – Vancouver Canucks
Contract: 7 more seasons, $8 million AAV
36. Travis Sanheim – Left Defense – Philadelphia Flyers
Contract: 8 more seasons, $6.25 million AAV
37. Kaapo Kahkonen – Goaltender – San Jose Sharks
Contract: 1 more season, $2.75 million AAV
38. Alec Martinez – Left Defense – Vegas Golden Knights
Contract: 1 more season, $5.25 million AAV
39. Mike Hoffman – Left Wing – Montréal Canadiens
Contract: 1 more season, $4.5 million AAV
40. Mackenzie Blackwood – Goaltender – New Jersey Devils
Contract: Pending RFA, $3.36 million qualifying offer