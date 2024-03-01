NHL Rumors: Calgary Flames, Carolina Hurricanes and the Vancouver Canucks

One team offered the Flames a first-round pick but …

TSN: The Edmonton Oilers, Vancouver Canucks, Toronto Maple Leafs, and Colorado Avalanche were the finalists for Chris Tanev according to Pierre LeBrun.

Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving wouldn’t move his first-round pick for Tanev.

“And by the way, Calgary did have a first-round pick on the table in one of their trade offers. But it came with taking a player with term as part of the package and that wasn’t of interest to Calgary so you understand the package they ended up with, why it makes more sense for Calgary.”

Two teams that like Noah Hanifin don’t have a first-round pick this year

TSN: Don’t believe the Calgary Flames and pending UFA Noah Hanifin are close on anything – either signing or on the trade front – according to Pierre LeBrun. Two teams that like Hanifin don’t have a first-round pick.

“We know that can change quickly, but I think it speaks to the complex situation they have there in that two of the teams that really covet him, Boston and Tampa Bay, and neither one of them has a first-round pick in this year’s draft. And also there’s a complication, Hanifin has a modified no-trade, there are certain places he would go and I think his agent Pat Brisson perhaps talking about a potential extension which complicates things. So this may go to next Friday right to the wire on Noah Hanifin.”

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: Multiple sources have said that the Vancouver Canucks and Carolina Hurricanes held trade talks involving Elias Pettersson.

They got to the advanced stages that the Canucks and Pettersson had to make decisions on which direction their future relationship was going to go.

The sides are going to give negotiations another go.

Elias Pettersson-Vancouver Canucks talks above $11.5 million

TSN: Darren Dreger said the Vancouver Canucks have been talking with Elias Pettersson’s agents J.P. Barry and Pat Brisson since Tuesday.

“As for the annual average salary, I suspect that it could come in just slightly above William Nylander of the Toronto Maple Leafs at $11.5 million but again, ongoing discussions when they complete the process and the agents will take all of these options to Pettersson and he will decide which is the best fit for his future.”