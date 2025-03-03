NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks – Brock Boeser and Pius Suter

Sportsnet: Mike Halford on Friday on the Vancouver Canucks and the trade deadline. Should they be sellers? They can’t lose Brock Boeser for nothing. Pius Suter is pretty valuable.

“So, here’s a question, what is this team right now? We’re, we’re a week away from, officially a week away from the trade deadline, and, you know, we did hear a notion that management was going to see how the Canucks looked after the break and then make some decisions on what to do at the trade deadline.

So, we’ve seen almost what we’ve seen four games since the break. Pretty dire, man. Pretty dire. Like, if you’re the Canucks, like, I’m sure ownership would love to get to the playoffs regardless, and got a couple of home playoff dates in the revenue books. But I mean, overall, like, does that take precedent over, does that take precedent over building something more for the future and getting some assets for pending unrestricted free agents?

Like, they’re gonna have to determine whether or not, like, they can’t, they can’t just be like, well, we’ll figure out Brock Boeser after the trade deadline. Like the you cannot risk, you cannot risk Brock Boeser walking away for nothing.

And frankly, I’m wondering if you can do the same with like Pius Suter, who might be, frankly, more valuable than Brock Boeser. The fact that he has, what, three fewer goals than Boeser. He kills penalties. He’s a center. Like you know, and then you got guys like Derek Forbert, they could probably just trade away unless you want to resign them for cheap.

If I’m management right now, I’m looking at this team and going our star or superstar center that we’ve given this massive contract to is a complete no show. Complete non-factor on the ice. Nothing happens when he’s out there. We’ve got a star winger who scored 40 goals last season, who might be kind of checked out at this point.

Our number one defenseman and the best player on the team, the captain, the guy we have really no complaints about, is not playing at 100% and we’re forcing minutes on him that he shouldn’t be having. And our star goalie Thatcher Demko, is also hurt. So like the sell, sell, sell signal is very much on with this team.”

