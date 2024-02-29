NHL Rumors: Carolina Hurricanes – Teuvo Teravainen and Vladimir Tarasenko

The Fourth Period: David Pagnotta and Dennis Bernstein talk about the Carolina Hurricanes pending UFAs Teuvo Teravainen, and how they are looking to add some scoring help up front. How about Vladimir Tarasenko?

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Pagnoota: “Shifting over to another team that they’re basically chasing in the standings and pretty much all year, the Carolina Hurricanes, who are second in the division at the moment.

You know, some, first of all some housecleaning. We mentioned last week that Teuvo Teravainen’s agent is going to be meeting with the brass in Carolina and Raleigh last week. That really hasn’t changed anything. They did chat. Nothing new to report on that side either. He’s a UFA at the end of the season. He, Brady Skjei, and Brett Pesce, all on expiring deals. Still, it seems like the plan will be to wait until the offseason to address those contracts.

Outside of that. They’re looking to add and to make some moves to add upfront by the sounds of things. With Freddie Anderson coming back, goaltending seems to be set. Their D core they like. Maybe it’s a depth piece that they add but they want to add a little bit of scoring DB.

And this has been their, their whole thing. Like going back to last season, they lost out on (Andrei) Svechnikov, he got hurt. There was nobody else there to supplement that offense. They’d like to remedy that this season. But we know they don’t pay a hefty price for rentals. So where do you think they could go here?

Bernstein: “I think he only got to kind of make sense would be (Vladimir) Tarasenko out of Ottawa. And I agree with you I don’t think you’re gonna swing big. But David, I know that the Svechnikov injury was really impactful. But when you look at this team’s depth, they have double-digit scorings on the bottom six. Like they could use one more winger, but that’s it. I think this team could win the Cup. I’ll be totally transparent.

I don’t, even know they didn’t make an add, I think they’re better offensively this year than last year. And I get it, they missed one player but you’re talking about, you know, you look at their depth chart right now. There’s 12 forwards. 10 or double-digit goal scores, right? And that’s something that very few teams have that you probably need.

And the great thing about it is yeah, Aho’s a star and Svechnikov we know about. You know, Dave, you look at his season, he’s got 12 goals in 37 games. I assume you got him in the playoffs. But this is a situation where if you did shut down their top line in quotes, their bottom nine can beat you.

So I think Tarasenko will make a nice add but other than that, I think they’re ready to go to war. I think they’re ready to knock the Florida Panthers off the throne of the Eastern Division, Eastern Conference Champions last year, so I wouldn’t be too nervous if I was a Canes fan if they didn’t go get somebody.

But that will be the type of player who can certainly bring offense and won’t be that expensive since he is, his cap hit isn’t that big and the return wouldn’t be that, it wouldn’t certainly be a Jordan, I’m sorry, I wouldn’t be a Guentzel return (three assets).”

Pagnoota: “Right? Yeah, they’re looking for a second-round pick plus, for Tarasenko out of, out of Ottawa, we’ll see kind of how that unfolds.”

