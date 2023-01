NHL Rumors: Timo Meier and the top NHL trade targets

Timo Meier says it makes sense that teams would want to talk extension if they can trade for him

Curtis Pashelka: San Jose Sharks forward Timo Meier on Elliotte Friedman’s report that the Sharks would allow teams to talk to Meier’s camp about a contract extension.

“I knew that teams, if there’s a trade, that teams are going to want to talk extension, so I think it makes sense. Obviously, you hear the rumors, but for me, it’s nothing too crazy. It’s just trying to focus on the games and don’t get distracted too much by that stuff.”

Top NHL trade targets

Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff: Top trade targets heading into the March 3rd trade deadline.

1. Bo Horvat – Center – Vancouver Canucks – Pending UFA, $5.5 million AAV

2. Timo Meier – Left Wing – San Jose Sharks – Pending RFA, $6 million AAV ($10 million QO)

3. Jakob Chychrun – Left Defense – Arizona Coyotes – two years left at a $4.6 million AAV

4. Patrick Kane – Right Wing – Chicago Blackhawks – Pending UFA, $10.5 million AAV

5. Jonathan Toews – Center – Chicago Blackhawks – Pending UFA, $10.5 million AAV

6. Vladislav Gavrikov – Left Defense – Columbus Blue Jackets – Pending UFA, $2.8 million AAV

7. Jake McCabe – Left Defense – Chicago Blackhawks – two years left at a $4 million AAV

8. John Klingberg – Right Defense – Anaheim Ducks – Pending UFA, $7 million AAV

9. Matt Dumba – Right Defense – Minnesota Wild – Pending UFA, $6 million AAV

10. Erik Karlsson – Right Defense – San Jose Sharks – four years left at a $11.5 million AAV

11. Luke Schenn – Right Defense – Vancouver Canucks – Pending UFA, $850,000 AAV

12. Ryan O’Reilly – Center – St. Louis Blues = Pending UFA, $7.5 million AAV

13. James van Riemsdyk – Left Wing – Philadelphia Flyers – Pending UFA, $7 million AAV

14. Vladimir Tarasenko – Right Wing – St. Louis Blues – Pending UFA, $7.5 million AAV

15. Mattias Ekholm – Left Defense – Nashville Predators – three years left at a $6.25 million AAV

16. Jesse Puljujarvi – Right Wing – Edmonton Oilers – Pending RFA, $3 million AAV

17. Niko Mikkola – Left Defense – St. Louis Blues – Pending UFA, $1.9 million AAV

18. Brock Boeser – Right Wing – Vancouver Canucks – two years left at a $6.65 million AAV

19. Joel Edmundson – Left Defense – Montreal Canadiens – one year left at a $3.5 million AAV

20. Shayne Gostisbehere – Left Defense Arizona Coyotes – Pending UFA, $4.5 million AAV

21. Anthony Duclair – Left Wing – Florida Panthers- one year left at a $3 million AAV

22. Gustav Nyquist – Left Wing – Columbus Blue Jackets – Pending UFA, $5.5 million AAV

23. Jaycob Megna – Left Defense – San Jose Sharks – one year left at a $762,500 AAV

24. Ivan Barbashev – Right Wing – St. Louis Blues – Pending UFA, $2.25 million AAV

25. Max Domi – Center/Left Wing – Chicago Blackhawks – Pending UFA, $3 million AAV

26. Jack Roslovic – Center – Columbus Blue Jackets – one year left at a $4 million AAV

27. Andreas Athanasiou – Left Wing – Chicago Blackhawks – Pending UFA, $3 million AAV

28. James Reimer – Goaltender – San Jose Sharks – Pending UFA, $2.25 million AAV

29. Teddy Blueger – Center – Pittsburgh Penguins – Pending UFA, $2.2 million AAV

30. Ryan Merkley – Right Defense – San Jose Sharks – Pending RFA, $863K AAV