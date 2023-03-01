NHL Rumors: James van Riemsdyk and Colton Parayko

Interest in James van Riemsdyk increasing

TSN: The Philadelphia Flyers are getting more calls on winger James van Riemsdyk now that some of the bigger-named forwards have been traded according to Pierre LeBrun.

The Vegas Golden Knight have had some interest. The Minnesota Wild did but they acquire two forwards yesterday. The Winnipeg Jets and Calgary Flames have shown interest.

“But I think if you look at the Calle Jarnkrok return from a year ago when he was dealt, a second and a third, is what Calgary paid for the pending UFA and I think the Flyers are looking at something around there between now and Friday’s deadline.”

NHL Rumors: Detroit Red Wings, San Jose Sharks, and the Philadelphia Flyers

Colton Parayko trade talks have cooled after Oilers acquired Mattias Ekholm

TSN: Darren Dreger notes that before landing Mattias Ekholm, Edmonton Oilers GM Ken Holland was speaking with the Arizona Coyotes about Jakob Chychrun, the Columbus Blue Jackets about Vladislav Gavrikov, and the St. Louis Blues about Colton Parayko.

“Now this is interesting because again, Colton Parayko is an Alberta boy, he’s got an extensive contract, it carries through 2029-30 at a $6.5 million cap hit. So now that the Oilers have made their move, with Mattias Ekholm, coming to the Edmonton Oilers, it’s more than likely Colton Parayko will stay with the Blues and the trade scenarios have cooled off.”

Andy Strickland: Blues defenseman Colton Parayko has as full no-trade clause. As of yesterday afternoon, the Blues hadn’t contacted Parayko or his agents about any trade.

Now, that doesn’t mean there isn’t speculation and the Blues don’t need to talk to him about any conversations they’re having with teams.

NHL Rumors: Another Jakob Chychrun suitor off the board but there is still plenty of interest