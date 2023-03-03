NHL Rumors: Columbus Blue Jackets, and the Vancouver Canucks

The Columbus Blue Jackets have some picks to move to help them into the future

Jeff Svoboda of BlueJackets.com: The Columbus Blue Jackets have two first-round picks, their own and a conditional Los Angeles Kings first. GM Jarmo Kekalainen will continue to look to make some moves to get them back to being competitive.

“We’ll keep working at it,” Kekalainen said. “With the picks that we have now and assets, we are looking to make our team better, not just be picking year after year. Obviously, our first pick is not going to be in play, but the pick that we acquired and some of the future picks that we have plenty of now will be in play to try to improve our team next year — not just next year but into the future, into the same window where we see our young group evolving into a playoff team and Cup contenders.”

Moving J.T. Miller or Brock Boeser wouldn’t be easy

Harman Dayal of The Athletic: There has been a lot of speculation this week about Vancouver Canucks J.T Miller and Brock Boeser, both who have term and big money owed to them.

Miller is out week-to-week with supposedly something relatively minor. Frank Seravalli and Shayna Goldman are among the people who have said his name has come up. He’s got a $5.25 million cap hit this year and then his seven-year, $8 million per extension kicks in. That is not easy to move. It would be a shock if he’s traded. His no-movement clause kicks in on July 1st.

NHL Rumors: Not looking like Brock Boeser is heading to Pittsburgh, and ties to Chychrun and Miller

The Athletics Rob Rossi reported the Canucks may have approached the Pittsburgh Penguins about Miller.

Without retaining or taking a contract back, it may be difficult for the Canucks to move Boeser, who has two years left at 6.65 million. If the Canucks were to retain $1 to $1.5 million and someone offered a second-round pick, they should consider it. If they offer less, hold on and hope he can increase his value.

Taj: Pierre LeBrun on the Got Yer Back Pod: “My sense is Pittsburgh and Vancouver have had trade discussions . I can’t figure out whether it’s about Boeser or JT Miller.”

NHL Rumors: Dhaliwal on the latest from the Vancouver Canucks today

Darren Dreger: Brock Boeser is a moving target on whether he’ll get traded or not at the deadline.

There is interest but the Canucks aren’t that interested in retaining salary. If the Canucks want to move him at the deadline, they may need to take back a bad contract or retain 30 to 40 percent on Boeser’s salary.

A trade in the offseason may be more likely.