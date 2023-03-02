NHL Rumors: Dhaliwal on the latest from the Vancouver Canucks today

Donnie & Dhali: Rick Dhaliwal on what he’s hearing about the Vancouver Canucks before tomorrow’s trade deadline.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Dhaliwal: “Donnie, let me ask you, what happens in the next 24 hours for the Canucks? Do they get another right-shot D? What are they going to do? Let me get this in.

NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks, and the Pittsburgh Penguins

J.T. Miller as we said earlier this week, highly unlikely. How many trees were killed this week because Miller and Boeser were going to Pittsburgh for crying out loud?

I found out last night that Boeser’s not even on the Penguins radar. Hasn’t been on the Penguins radar but there was a million trees killed in Vancouver because Miller and Boeser were going to Pittsburgh because someone in New York said it.

But anyways, Canucks are still working the phones. There’s been talks with Florida. Not sure what’s going on there but hearing it’s not major, but talks with Florida.

Are the Kings calling Vancouver about (Thatcher) Demko at the 11th hour? Like Craig Button said, they should be Donnie. They should be. The LA Kings should be. Rob Blake should be on the phone with the Vancouver Canucks.

And also, the Canucks may be trying to unload a bad contract here in the past 24 hours, or in the next 24. They’ve been trying to do that for over a year. Have fun. You have to attach a sweetener Donnie to get rid of (Tyler) Myers or (Conor) Garland in the next 24 hours.

NHL Rumors: Winnipeg Jets, Toronto Maple Leafs, and Montreal Canadiens

Don Taylor: “As for all this talk about J.T Miller possibly going to Pittsburgh, we’ve certainly been guilty of that, we’ve discussed that as well. They picked up Mikhail Granlund yesterday from Nashville, who can play both on the wing and center.

So I can say out the door goes the J.T. Miller talk.